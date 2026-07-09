For 2026, Genesis didn't just tidy up the GV60. The luxury electric vehicle now arrives with a larger battery pack, suspension changes, and a substantially redone interior, giving the distinctive crossover a more compelling case than before.

What's happening?

A larger 84-kWh battery is part of the 2026 GV60 Sport update, replacing the previous 77.4-kWh pack. In a video on Simply Gregster EV (@SimplyGregsterEV), the channel's creator also notes that the dual-motor crossover makes 429 horsepower, or 483 horsepower with Boost Mode.

Other changes highlighted in the review include retuned suspension settings, new dampers, and a camera-based road-preview system that can react to bumps and potholes before the vehicle reaches them. Genesis also adds a 27-inch OLED display, while the E-GMP platform still enables very fast charging; the reviewer said the GV60 can go from 10% to 80% in about 18 minutes and called it "an absolute charging monster."

The interior remains one of the model's biggest draws. The review highlights details like the rotating Crystal Sphere shifter, upscale materials, and a quiet cabin packed with tech, and places the price at about $84,500.

Why does it matter?

Comfort, handling, and build quality were among the strengths the reviewer highlighted, adding that Genesis "sorted out the suspension."

EVs can already offer lower fuel costs and less routine maintenance than gas-powered vehicles. With no oil changes, fewer moving parts, and simpler drivetrains, they can be cheaper and easier to own over time. The GV60 also delivers fast charging and strong performance.

Still, shoppers are weighing tradeoffs.

One commenter wrote, "enjoyed the GV60 Sport but this price point is getting very competitive in the EV. Can the updated GV60 Sport still compete?"

Another added, "ICCU (Integrated Charge Controller Unit) issue still hasn't been solved on the E-GMP platform. Not worth the risk."

What's being done?

Buying an electric vehicle also means weighing the costs of home and public charging. Charging an EV at home often costs half as much as using public chargers, but basic Level 1 charging tends to be slow. That's where Qmerit can help, as it provides free, instant installation estimates to speed up Level 2 home charger installations.

Ownership extras mentioned in the review include valet servicing and connected services.

In the end, the reviewer called the GV60 "a lovely package" with "amazing power, amazing performance, great handling, beautiful interior."

Price remains the sticking point for some readers, though, as one commenter put it: "It's a great vehicle but too expensive."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.