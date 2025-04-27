  • Tech Tech

Physicists unveil controversial device that generates power from Earth's spin: 'Convincing and remarkable'

by Jon Turi
Researchers have been on a long quest to harness carbon-free energy from natural processes, from tapping into tidal forces to mimicking the fusion reactions that occur in stars. 

Now, a team of physicists is investigating whether the Earth's rotational energy could be a source of sustainable power, according to Futurism.

The concept of generating electricity through the Earth's magnetic field has been floated since at least 1832 when Michael Faraday tested the idea and got a negative result, as stated in a study on the topic.

It has since been tested many times to no avail, as electrons tend to rearrange themselves, leaving charges static instead of generating energy.  

Princeton University physicist Christopher Chyba remained undeterred in exploring the idea, however. Pursuing the theoretical potential of creating a charge as a conductor passes through a magnetic field, Chyba and his colleagues found a loophole. 

Calculations showed that certain materials had unusual properties when formed into a cylinder and could channel Earth's magnetic field into a configuration that electrostatic forces couldn't cancel out. 

As detailed in their study published in Physical Review Research, the device used a cylindrical shell of manganese-zinc ferrite as a conductor, with electrodes at each end. Futurism explained that it was set at a 57-degree angle, perpendicular to our planet's rotational motion and magnetic field.

The result was 17 microvolts of electricity, which is a fraction of the voltage released when a single neuron fires, as an article by Nature detailed. This led researchers to comment that the findings were "controversial but intriguing."

"The idea is somewhat counter-intuitive and has been argued since Faraday," Paul Thomas, an emeritus physicist at the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire, shared. However, since Chyba's experiments were meticulous and carefully done, he still found it "convincing and remarkable."

While the verity of these results is being debated, the method could be yet another avenue for sustainable energy harvesting. 

Dirty fuels account for around 80% of the world's energy production, and their use has resulted in rampant air pollution and planet-warming gases.

We need clean and sustainable power sources to achieve a greener future where energy costs are lower, the air is cleaner, and the planet's resources aren't wasted. 

The success of renewables such as solar and wind power is helping drive innovation. Fusion power is still a theoretical carbon-free solution, but it's getting closer to reality every day. 

If other researchers can verify Chyba's rotational field generator findings, the next step will be to scale up the device to produce useful amounts of energy, as he shared with Nature. 

"Our equations show how such scaling might be done, but that is very different from a demonstration that it is actually possible," Chyba concluded.

