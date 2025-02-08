Major automaker deploys innovative off-grid solution to aid wildfire recovery in Los Angeles: 'Make a difference'

The chargers will be available for use in Los Angeles through April.

A popular car manufacturer is gearing up to help drivers in need following the massive wildfires in Southern California.

General Motors will provide off-grid generators and other resources for displaced electric vehicle owners in Los Angeles, according to Electrek. The move comes after approximately 12,000 homes were destroyed in the January blazes.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection declared both the Palisades and Eaton Fires fully contained following several weeks of battling flames. Now, GM is moving forward with wildfire support measures for drivers, including a specific plan for EV owners.

GM will deploy three hydrogen-powered Hydrotec mobile charging units that are in a pilot phase. According to GM, these charging units are a part of the company's plan to commercialize hydrogen energy technology.

The automaker will also send three Yoshi Mobility charging trailers powered by liquid propane and one InCharge Energy mobile charging station powered by a battery energy storage system and biodiesel generator. Each mobile charging solution is capable of DC fast charging multiple EVs at once.

The chargers will be available for use in Los Angeles through April. Duncan Aldred, GM vice president of global commercial growth strategies, said the company is trying to find ways "to make a difference in the recovery in the weeks and months to come."

According to the Department of Energy, California has the greatest number of EVs registered in the United States, followed by Florida and Texas. Just last month, leaders from TravelCenters of America and BP celebrated the opening of a DC fast charging hub on I-95 in Jacksonville, Florida. More hubs are expected to open in various locations nationwide.

EV sales are on the rise as drivers expect to save hundreds of dollars a year on gas and maintenance. Powered by lithium-ion batteries, EVs are an environmentally friendly alternative to gas-powered vehicles.

According to an MIT study, cars with internal combustion engines emit an average of 350 grams of carbon air pollution per mile driven. EVs create only 200 grams of carbon air pollution in comparison.

GM is making a strong investment in EVs moving forward. The company is aiming for an all-electric lineup by 2035.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



