Gen Z turns on AI as graduates boo speakers amid uncertain job market

"You can hear me now, or you can pay me later."

For a generation often described as digitally fluent, Gen Z's relationship with artificial intelligence appears to be shifting quickly — and this year's graduation season has become an unusually public place for that change to unfold.

At multiple commencement ceremonies in 2026, speakers who praised AI were met with boos, signaling growing unease among students about what the technology could mean for jobs, career stability, and the future of work, according to Business Insider.

Among those subject to boos were former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and Big Machine Records CEO Scott Borchetta, both of whom drew audible backlash from students during their addresses.

"You can hear me now, or you can pay me later," Borchetta told the crowd after being booed.

The reactions from the graduates appear to align with survey data that suggests Gen Z's optimism about AI is softening.

A poll by the Walton Family Foundation, GSV Ventures, and Gallup of 1,572 people ages 14 to 29 found that excitement about AI dropped 14% over the past year while anger toward the technology increased, per Business Insider.

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The shift is happening alongside an uncertain job market. Hiring has cooled since the post-coronavirus pandemic surge, and graduates report spending months searching for full-time work after completing their degrees.

For students who chose majors before generative AI became widespread, that uncertainty may feel even more pronounced, as industries they were preparing to enter changed rapidly.

A survey by Writer, an AI company, and Workplace Intelligence found that 29% of employees, including 44% of Gen Z respondents, said they had undermined or resisted their employer's AI strategy, in some cases out of concern that the tools could replace their jobs, as Business Insider reported.

Taken together, the data suggests that for many young workers, AI is no longer an abstract innovation story. It feels immediate and personal.

That helps explain the graduates' backlash, which highlights a widening gap between the people promoting AI as a transformative opportunity and those who expect to live with its economic consequences the longest.

For many in Gen Z, the concern is not simply about new tools entering the workplace but about whether automation could reshape career paths faster than workers can adapt — affecting bargaining power, job security, and long-term stability.

At the same time, the response did not reflect a rejection of the technology. The Gallup survey found that over half of respondents use AI tools daily or weekly, per Business Insider.

Some young workers say AI is helping them work more efficiently and climb job ladders faster, even as skepticism grows about how it is being implemented and promoted.

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