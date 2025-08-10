Energy developer pushes forward on quest to build futuristic floating wind turbine: 'Marks a pivotal step'

Portuguese conglomerate DST Group has entered an agreement with next-generation offshore wind developer Gazelle to not only invest in its planned expansion but to personally fabricate the structures for its Nau Azul project through steel engineering subsidiary Bysteel, Renewable Energy Magazine reported.

Gazelle's offshore wind installations were already producing eight gigawatts as of 2024. But it's set to expand to 50 gigawatts by 2033. To aid in this endeavor, DST Group has pledged 1.5 million euros (about $1.7 million).

Gazelle's turbines are an innovation that will lower the cost of energy for Portuguese homeowners and businesses. Each one of the giant 15-megawatt turbines can power as many as 20,000 European homes, Renewable Energy Magazine reported — all using clean wind power that produces no air pollution, making it healthy for humanity and for our overheating planet.

The floating platforms themselves are designed for Portugal's rough waters and feature a unique hull design and mooring system that reduce movement, minimize environmental impact, and produce energy at a lower cost than before. The project will also generate plenty of new jobs for the region. This continues the trend of clean energy as the financially smart choice compared to outdated dirty energy.

The Nau Azul project, planned for construction off the coast of Aguçadoura, Portugal, will be Gazelle's proof of concept for its designs.

"Our partnership with DST Group marks a pivotal step in accelerating the commercialization of floating wind systems across Iberia. Their experience in scaling industrial ventures and innovative approach to new business ventures gives Gazelle the momentum we need to quickly advance our technology," said Gazelle Wind Power CEO Jon Salazar, per Renewable Energy Magazine. "Combined with Bysteel's innovative approach to industrial scale production and design, we're developing cost-effective offshore wind platforms that can be scaled for large-scale commercial deployments."

