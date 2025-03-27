Gardener stirs controversy in discussion about local weather forecasts: 'Nothing is behaving the way it did for decades'

"It is borderline impossible on a normal consumer site to just get the answer."

Spring is a time for new beginnings and growth.

Thanks to longer days and flowers in bloom, the season provides a time to enjoy the outdoors and nature's beauty.

But seasonal hobbies like gardening are becoming increasingly more complicated as temperatures on Earth continue to rise, leading to weather forecasts becoming less reliable.

On Reddit, one gardener raised crucial issues they seem to encounter with predictions made for the daily weather conditions.

On a subreddit that discusses conspiracy theories, the original poster shared their frustration about the unreliable information they receive regarding the temperature, which makes it difficult to grow plants and often leads to wasted effort.

"I'm a gardener," said the original poster. "I keep getting weather forecasts that report it's going to frost or freeze (below 34 or 32) which would be regular for this area, so I bring my plants in. But then when I go outside during the night, it's easily 40, and it is borderline impossible on a normal consumer site to just get the answer to 'what was the low temp last night.'"

The Environmental Protection Agency observed that the average global temperature has jumped by 1.7 degrees Fahrenheit from 1970 to 2023. Warmer days increase the length, strength, and regularity of extreme weather events and disrupt seasonal weather patterns.

For keen gardeners, this can upset plans and timetables for plant growth and ruin an otherwise enjoyable activity, which has been shown to improve mental health.

To combat these unpredictable conditions, reducing the production of planet-warming pollution is key. One way to do that is by composting, which helps to reduce the amount of methane — a potent planet-warming gas — created by rotting food. For gardeners, this also provides a natural fertilizer.

Redditors sympathized with the gardener and agreed that it's getting more difficult to judge what the conditions outside will be like.

"The weather forecasts are based on computer models from decades where weather fronts and atmospheric currents behaved in a consistent, mostly predictable manner," commented one Reddit user. "They don't do that anymore. Nothing is behaving the way it did for decades. Especially in an El Niño year."

"You literally just have to go outside to figure the weather out anymore, or at least look out a window," wrote another.

