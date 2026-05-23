Chinese manufacturer reaches big milestone with solid-state battery that could dramatically extend EV range

Solid-state batteries are often described as the "holy grail" of batteries.

A major battery supplier says it has reached a technical milestone that could lead to lighter electric vehicles, longer driving ranges, and more compact energy storage systems.

Chinese battery materials giant Ganfeng Lithium said in an investor update, as reported by Electrek, that it has entered small-scale production of a 10-amp-hour lithium metal solid-state battery it described as the world's first, rated at 500 watt-hours per kilogram.

According to the company, that level would represent a major leap for battery energy density.

Ganfeng is the top producer of lithium compounds in China and a global leader in lithium metals manufacturing, and it supplies materials to major automakers, including Tesla, Volkswagen, Hyundai, and BMW.

Ganfeng said it is pursuing two different solid-state battery approaches: one based on lithium metal anodes and another using silicon-based anodes. Electrek noted that the 500 Wh/kg cell uses lithium metal, while the company's silicon-based solid-state battery is at 400 Wh/kg.

That second design appears to be closer to wider commercial use. Ganfeng said its 400 Wh/kg cells have cleared more than 1,100 charge cycles and are ready for scaled-up production.

The company also said it developed a "zero-strain" lithium alloy anode and a sulfur cathode that are intended to improve electrochemical and thermal stability while limiting unwanted lithium movement inside the battery.

In earlier testing, Ganfeng said the anode's expansion was only 3% to 5% during full charging and discharging, and it passed nail penetration and heating tests up to 250 degrees Celsius.

Solid-state batteries are widely viewed as a promising next step for EVs because they could store more energy in less space while improving safety. If that performance holds up outside the lab, drivers could eventually get longer trips between charges, less time spent plugged in, and lighter vehicles overall.

That could make EVs more practical for commuters, delivery fleets, road trippers, and ride-share drivers who want to spend more time on the road and less time charging. For businesses, lighter battery packs could also improve efficiency and help lower operating costs over time.

The potential benefits go beyond cars. Ganfeng already sells batteries for energy-storage systems, and safer, higher-density cells could support more compact backup power for homes, buildings, and communities dealing with severe weather or grid outages.

The update also fits into a larger industry trend. While solid-state batteries are often described as the "holy grail," they are part of a broader push to make electric transportation and energy storage safer, cheaper, and more resilient.

Electrek explained that many automakers have solid-state operations already off the ground. Companies including BYD, CATL, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen are aiming for small-scale solid-state production around 2027 or 2028, with larger rollouts expected later in the decade. At the same time, lower-cost battery options such as lithium iron phosphate (LFP) and sodium-ion are improving quickly.

For consumers, that means battery choices are expanding. Whether solid-state, LFP, sodium-ion, or a mix of technologies comes out ahead, the direction is the same: EVs and storage systems are becoming more affordable, durable, and useful in daily life.

EV owners already know that all-electric driving is much cheaper than traditional gas vehicles. Those who charge at home also benefit from lower electricity rates than at public stations.

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