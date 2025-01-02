Startup unveils striking, small-scale wind turbines that could help solve massive energy issue: 'We believe we are the missing link'

"As we continue to grow, our mission remains centered on making renewable energy accessible and impactful."

Clean energy startup Flower Turbines isn't just providing the perfect small-scale wind turbines for urban, suburban, and community use; it's also making small-scale investment in its business possible with an equity crowdfunding campaign, Renewable Energy Magazine reported.

Flower Turbines is aptly named. Its turbines — shaped almost like white tulips or rosebuds — would fit elegantly into a garden or other outdoor space. Not only that, but they display a patented bouquet effect, meaning that when turbines are clustered together, each one makes the others more efficient, Renewable Energy Magazine revealed.

That efficiency can do wonders for buyers. Similar to solar panels, wind turbines generate electricity essentially for free. They can eliminate power bills, pay for themselves over time, and make money back for buyers.

Now, those who want to make money by investing in this technology can do so, even on a small scale.

Before its crowdfunding campaign, Flower Turbines had already gathered $17 million in funding from other sources, Renewable Energy Magazine reported. Its supporters include over 8,000 investors. By allowing everyday individuals to become stakeholders, it's making clean energy investment more democratic and inclusive.

"As we continue to grow, our mission remains centered on making renewable energy accessible and impactful everywhere the wind blows," CEO Daniel Farb said, per Renewable Energy Magazine. "We believe we are the missing link alongside solar and batteries, and some large companies are already monitoring our progress. With equity crowdfunding, we're thrilled to invite a wider community to join us on this journey."

The path ahead looks clear for Flower Turbines, with many awards already under its belt. It received the Solar Impulse Efficient Solution label, won a Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School Most Fundable Companies award in 2020, won the Dutch government sustainability award twice, and was the 2023 Yes San Francisco clean technology competition winner.

