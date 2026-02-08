Homeowner shares sincere reaction after getting 'futuristic super stove' installed in her kitchen: 'I can't stand gas'

Switching to an induction stove has numerous benefits. They not only cook faster and more efficiently but are also easier to clean, saving you time in the kitchen.

One homeowner was excited to share their recently installed induction stove with the Reddit community.

The OP shared the brand and model of the induction stove, a white Charlie Copper Channing. This particular induction stove is the world's first induction range that comes with energy storage. It's equipped with a built-in battery, which is a great option for homeowners who don't want to upgrade their kitchen's electrical system to install an induction stove.

"Overall, to me, it is a futuristic super stove," wrote the OP.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Redditors were impressed with the look of the new induction stove and interested to learn more about its different features.

"Updates, please!" replied one user. "Very cool!"

"I love it in every way," responded the OP. "To me it is absolutely worth the price."

Since Copper induction stoves come with a built-in battery system, they're a great option for homeowners looking to avoid a full electrical kitchen renovation. While Copper stoves are more expensive than other induction ranges, they are cheaper than upgrading your kitchen's electrical system, which typically costs between $2,500 and $9,000, according to House Remodel.

Induction stoves can be an affordable option for avoiding the dangers of gas stoves. Unlike gas stoves, induction stoves do not emit any harmful pollutants, improving your indoor air quality.

Plus, with government incentives and budget-friendly options, you can reduce the price of your induction range. You can receive up to $840 off the cost of an induction range due to government incentives.

For homeowners looking to try out induction or avoid a full install altogether, plug-in burners are a great place to start. They're not only relatively cheap, starting at just $50, but also take up minimal space.

Redditors continued to discuss the benefits of having an induction stove.

"I have the silver one. It's SUCH a great stove," wrote one user. "I really love it. An absolute pleasure to cook on. I had to cook on my mom's gas stove for Christmas and I was just so frustrated by it."

"I can't stand gas," added the OP.

