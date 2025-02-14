MIT scientists are building a revolutionary new power plant — here are the details and timeline

The goal of the project is to generate low-pollution electricity.

Commonwealth Fusion Systems, a startup founded by scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has recently announced its plan to build the world's first nuclear fusion power plant in Virginia.

The goal of the project is to generate low-pollution electricity in an industrial park in the Richmond area sometime during the early 2030s, reported The New York Times.

​​For decades, scientists have tried to harness the power of nuclear fusion, a process that combines two atomic nuclei to form one, releasing massive amounts of energy.

Scientists working for the startup have set their gaze on successfully utilizing nuclear fusion at a power-plant-scale level. Currently, the startup is constructing a pilot machine to demonstrate the feasibility of the technology by 2027.

While the MIT-based startup is still in the early stages of developing the plant's technology, the proposed facility would generate a significant amount of electricity without emitting any planet-warming pollution into the atmosphere.

What's more, the completed plant would have a capacity of 400 megawatts, enough to power 150,000 homes, the Times reported.

Edward H. Baine, president of Dominion Energy Virginia, said in a statement, per the Times, "Our customers' growing needs for reliable, carbon-free power benefits from as diverse a menu of power generation options as possible."

As a result, fusion plants like the one proposed by Commonwealth Fusion Systems have the potential to generate carbon-free electricity that meets growing power demands. However, the process of achieving this goal is a long road, which MIT scientists acknowledge.

"We still have plenty of work to do, obviously," Commonwealth chief executive Dr. Bob Mumgaard told the Times.

Over the next few years, Commonwealth plans on developing a fusion power plant that is safe, cost-effective, and consistent.

Despite the engineering challenges ahead, Dr. Mumgaard said he was confident about the startup's rapid progress. He even told the Times they hope to sell electricity before the company demonstrates its pilot reactor in 2027.

