Scientists achieve stunning breakthrough that could unlock limitless energy source: 'A landmark achievement'

Scientists in the U.K. have achieved a major breakthrough — a key step in unlocking greener, nearly limitless energy.

The Times reported that researchers at the U.K. Atomic Energy Authority successfully used small magnetic coils to stabilize the edge of the superheated plasma inside their apple-shaped Mega Amp Spherical Tokamak Upgrade.

Fusion energy is the same reaction that powers the sun. It works by merging or fusing two lighter atoms, like hydrogen atoms, to form a heavier atom, like helium. It releases enormous energy in the process.

Unlike fission reactions, fusion produces minimal long-lived radioactive waste and carries minimal risk of meltdown, according to the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

This is primarily because the process is difficult to start, per the International Atomic Energy Agency. Once the process starts, it needs to be maintained. Otherwise, the reaction stops.

The challenge has always been maintaining the extreme heat and stability needed for fusion to occur without damaging the reactor.

That's where the MAST-U experimental breakthrough comes in.

For the first time in a spherical tokamak, a more compact machine compared to the conventional doughnut-shaped tokamaks, the team has successfully suppressed destructive plasma reactions known as edge-localized modes, according to The Times.

These violent bursts of heat and energy can quickly degrade reactor walls, but by applying so-called "resonant magnetic perturbations," the researchers have managed to control ELMs.

"Suppressing ELMs in a spherical tokamak is a landmark achievement," said James Harrison, head of MAST Upgrade Science at UKAEA, in a press release.

"It is an important demonstration that advanced control techniques developed for conventional tokamaks can be successfully adapted to compact configurations."

Fusion's potential environmental impact is enormous. By generating large-scale, eco-friendly energy, it could complement sources of more affordable energy, such as wind and solar power, and reduce dependence on dirty fuels.

According to ITER, fusion doesn't produce harmful substances like air pollution. For humans, this could mean cleaner air and water and a better quality of life, per the World Economic Forum.

While the average cost of electricity generated through fusion can't be estimated yet, ITER does note that upfront costs will be more expensive. However, costs will likely become more affordable with economies of scale.

An Instagram post from Tokamak Energy (@tokamakenergy) showed plasma pulses in action, giving a glimpse of how scientists are experimenting with plasma in fusion reactors. The post sparked a discussion about how the plasma pulses came to be.

"That's undoubtedly fantastic," wrote one Instagram user.

One user asked how long a reaction can last on its own.

"Current record is 22 minutes with France's WEST tokamak reactor," replied another.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.





