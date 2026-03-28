Family saves for new home for disabled sons by recycling thousands of aluminum cans

A childhood recycling habit has turned into a serious fundraiser for Stacie Edwards, who began collecting aluminum cans with husband Mike to fund the construction of a new home in Independence, Missouri.

According to the Athens Banner-Herald, the catalyst was their sons, Hunter and Cody, who were 16 and 13 years old, respectively, when the family's mission made headlines in 2020.

Both have spinal muscular atrophy, a genetic disorder that causes certain muscles to weaken, and they need more space to maneuver their wheelchairs.

While the Edwards family already owned a lot where they planned to build a wheelchair-accessible home, they estimated they would need to raise $8,000 to $10,000 for the custom build.

That's when Stacie's childhood memories of recovering five cents per container under Iowa's recycling program sparked inspiration. She and Mike, who moved to the Kansas City area in 2005, hatched a plan to collect a whopping 20,000 pounds of cans.

That number may sound far-fetched, but the Aluminum Association has estimated the consumer recycling rate is just 43%, even though aluminum is infinitely recyclable.

Stacie and Mike believed they might be able to collect cans from people who would toss them in the trash. The situation would be a win-win.

They could put the money toward their family home, while the broader community would also benefit from seeing fewer items piling up in overcrowded, polluting landfills.

By mid-February 2020, they had recycled and cashed in over 16,300 pounds of cans, according to the Athens Banner-Herald, with assistance from local businesses that collected cans on the family's behalf. At the time, they expected they could begin construction that spring.

"They're excited to have a room with space to stop and play," Stacie shared six years ago.

Those plans are still in the works, but things are on hold due to concerns about Medicaid cuts, tariffs, and potential interruptions once construction gets underway. On social media, the family explained that they are still adding to their income and "letting the interest work for us."

"Once you start a large house build, there's no pausing because things changed," they added.

"Sure will feel good when you can attack those projects you've put off," one commenter replied. "We've got cans from 'my collection crew' to bring soon. We'll keep on keepin!"

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