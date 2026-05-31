Truck with 'Coal Keeps the Lights On' plate blocks 2 EV charging spots in nearly empty garage

"We're excited to finally find a garage where we can charge, only to be met with this."

A driver in Charleston, South Carolina, thought they had finally found a parking garage where they could charge their plug-in hybrid — only to find a gas-guzzling truck blocking not one but two EV charging spaces.

A photo of the truck, shared on Reddit, frustrated users who said it looked like more than just bad parking.

In the post, the original poster said the truck was parked so crooked that it took up two spots reserved for electric vehicles in a Charleston garage. "We have a plug in hybrid and we're excited to finally find a garage where we can charge, only to be met with this," they wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The truck's plate also drew attention. Commenters pointed to the visible "Coal Keeps the Lights On" slogan and argued that the parking job seemed intentional rather than accidental.

One commenter wrote, "If he's pro coal it seems he would want people charging up with electricity" rather than gasoline, while others said that if the truck was improperly parked, garage management should treat it like any other violation.

In fact, EVs are so efficient that even if 100% of their electricity were to come from coal, the most polluting of all common grid power plant sources, they would still produce less pollution per mile driven than gas-powered cars due to how electric cars virtually do not experience wasted heat loss.

Several users urged the driver to report the truck rather than retaliate, with one person writing that it "would be such a shame if the truck was towed for improper parking."

For drivers who rely on public charging, blocked stalls are more than just an annoyance. They can disrupt commutes, delay trips, and make it harder for people to use lower-emission vehicles the way they are designed to be used.

That is especially true in garages, apartment complexes, and downtown areas where charging access may already be limited. When one oversized vehicle blocks two spaces, it can effectively take multiple chargers out of service at once.

Document the situation and contact the property owner, parking attendant, or management office. In many garages, improperly parked vehicles can be ticketed or towed. Drivers can also use charging apps to report blocked stations and check nearby alternatives before wasting time circling a lot.

EV charger etiquette in shared public spaces includes respecting time limits, moving when charging is complete, and staying out of reserved spots.

EVs can help drivers cut fuel and maintenance costs, making reliable access to chargers important.

As one commenter put it, "The best thing to do would just to be call Charleston's parking service and have them tow or ticket the truck for not being in the correct spot."

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