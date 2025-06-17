Revolutionary little device opens up wind power to homes and small businesses: 'Technically optimized and financially supported'

It is meant for low-to-moderate wind speeds, but can start making energy with just a 5.5 mile-per-hour breeze.

Nifty little wind turbines coming out of Estonia are bucking common thinking about the technology.

It turns out they don't have to come in record-setting sizes or be part of large farms to make an impact, according to a report by The Baltic Times.

Northern European business Freen OÜ has developed the H15 turbine, which is designed for households, farms, and other small operations. The goal is to make wind power a viable option for microgrids and decentralized settings typically regarded as ideal for solar power.

It's a 15-kilowatt generator, which is tiny compared to large versions that can clock in at 15,000, per U.S. Energy Information Administration data.

A company fact sheet listed its height at about 78 feet from the blade tip to the ground, a much shorter stretch than some of the mammoth turbines operating around the world that have blades taller than the entire H15 — several times over.

"Our clients don't just get equipment — they get a strategic partner who ensures their investment is both technically optimized and financially supported," CEO Andrey Khimenkov said, per The Baltic Times.

The H15 is meant for low-to-moderate wind speeds, but it can start making energy with just a 5.5-mile-per-hour breeze. Freen customizes its product to match each location's geography and other details, ensuring maximum energy generation.

It's a level of detail that has been absent from the home-based turbine market. It also has low maintenance and an advanced brake system for safety, according to the Times and Freen.

For its part, wind power accounted for about 8% of worldwide electricity generation as of 2023, per Statista data. As the United Nations observed, renewables in all forms make up nearly 30% of the Earth's power generation.

Freen isn't in competition with solar, either. A diverse microgrid includes suncatchers and battery storage, according to the Times.

Freen also makes a battery, which can save energy for later use and provide outage protection. When part of a virtual power plant, extra pack-stored electricity can be sold to the grid for a profit.

Renewable energy is also the cheapest source to develop. Every dollar invested in it creates three times as many jobs as dirty fuel companies, according to the United Nations. And the big win is that solar and wind don't release heat-trapping air pollution as a byproduct.

Hotter global temperatures are increasing the likelihood of severe, life-threatening storms. Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S. as sweltering conditions become more frequent and severe, according to NASA.

The Times listed government incentives that help residents in Europe pay for wind and solar projects.

For now, tax breaks of up to 30% are available in the United States to aid with solar panel and turbine installations, though pending government spending plans being considered by Congress and President Donald Trump could cut or eliminate the breaks.

EnergySage offers a free, online tool that can help you find all the solar incentives while they remain, saving you up to $10,000 on the cost of installation.

The setup can reduce or eliminate your utility bill once it's up and running. A government study found that households save on average about $700 annually with a panel system, after expenses. A 30-plus-year lifespan ensures savings outlive the cost.

For Freen's part, Khimenkov said the company will share its knowledge with neighbors outside Estonia that are working toward a cleaner future.

"That's why we not only support our home market, but also actively share expertise and best practices with our neighbors," he said, per the Times.

