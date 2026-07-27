France's historic heat wave leaves 5,700 excess deaths, the country's worst toll since 2003

The surge in bodies awaiting burial or cremation had overwhelmed them.

Health officials in France say the historic heat wave hitting Europe this summer has resulted in 5,700 excess deaths, making the event the country's deadliest heat-related event in two decades.

What happened?

As reported by Fox News, Public Health France said 21,674 people died in France from June 17 to July 2, compared with 15,910 deaths that would normally be expected during that period. The gap came to 5,764 excess deaths, or 36% above the expected total, according to the agency's figures cited by the outlet.

June 24 and June 25 were the hottest days of the event, with the national average temperature reaching 86 degrees Fahrenheit.

Public Health France, cited by Fox News, said many parts of the country also saw temperatures rise above 104 degrees, and that 2026 produced France's highest heat-wave-related excess death toll since 2003, when another devastating European heat disaster killed thousands.

The Paris region suffered the heaviest losses, recording 1,999 excess deaths, more than 80% above normal.

Public Health France's review covered people ages 15 and older and found that mortality began increasing at age 45. Older adults were hit hardest, with those 75 and older making up about two-thirds of the provisional toll, or at least 3,719 excess deaths.

Why does it matter?

Extreme heat is often called a "silent killer" because it can quickly worsen heart, lung, and kidney conditions while also increasing the risk of dehydration, heat stroke, and death.

Unlike storms or floods, deadly heat can spread across a wide area without the same visible warning signs, putting millions of people at risk at once.

The strain from worsening extreme weather disasters can ripple through daily life by burdening hospitals, interrupting work and school, and stretching public services. In France, Public Health France said deaths increased during the heat wave in hospitals, nursing homes, and private residences.

The crisis extended beyond France as well. Officials, cited by Fox News, said more than 10,000 excess deaths were recorded across Europe during the heat wave's peak.

In Paris, The Associated Press, cited by Fox News, reported that funeral directors said the surge in bodies awaiting burial or cremation had overwhelmed them, and that some mortuaries reached capacity.

What's being done?

To help shape future emergency planning, public health agencies are continuing to track the mortality impact of the heat wave. During prolonged hot spells, better forecasting, stronger heat alerts, cooling centers, and protections for workers and older adults can all reduce risk.

Exposure to heat can become dangerous quickly, especially for seniors and people with underlying medical conditions. When home cooling is limited, you can try to stay hydrated and avoid strenuous activity during the peak afternoon heat. It's also important to check on older relatives and neighbors who might be more vulnerable.

To lower heat risk, cities can expand tree cover, improve building design, and create more resilient public health systems.

Public Health France, as reported by Fox News, summed up the crisis starkly: "This unprecedented event, characterized by its early onset, intensity and duration, exposed almost the entire population to extreme heat during a period that was still largely dedicated to school and work activities."

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