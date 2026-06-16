Gov. candidate says New York is sitting on vast gas reserves, wants fracking ban lifted

"I don't have any guarantee that the technology has gotten any better or more secure."

New York's long-standing fracking ban is under renewed scrutiny after Nassau County Executive and Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman urged the state to lift it.

The renewed push has reopened a debate over energy bills, public health, and whether New York should keep investing in renewables instead of expanding fossil fuel extraction.

What happened?

According to Spectrum News 1, Blakeman has pointed to the Southern Tier, saying the region sits over significant natural gas deposits that New York should access by ending the fracking prohibition.

"Why in the world would we sit on one of the largest natural gas reserves and not enjoy that natural resource, to create prosperity, to create economic development, to lower utility bills," he said.

Hydraulic fracturing, commonly called fracking, uses high-pressure water injected far below ground to fracture rock and release oil or gas. Critics have long tied the practice to pollution and health risks.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, however, defended New York's fracking policy, noting that the state barred the practice in 2014 and later made that ban permanent in the 2021 budget.

Blakeman has framed his case around costs, arguing that more gas production could bring down utility bills.

He has described the gas reserves as an opportunity the state is leaving unused, while Hochul said she has no reason to believe the drilling method is safer now than when New York first banned it.

She said, per Spectrum News 1, "I don't have any guarantee that the technology has gotten any better or more secure."

She added, "I've not seen that. Which is why I'm leaning hard into our renewable energy systems and trying to find a path forward to get more capacity on the grid."

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin also appeared in upstate New York last week to support reversing the ban.

Zeldin said, according to the report: "I know how many benefits there are on the economic front, how many benefits there are on the environmental front. Natural gas isn't some new source we are proposing to use. It's our primary source of energy in this state."

Why does it matter?

Debates over fracking are not just about drilling. They also involve nearby communities, drinking water, local air quality, and the future direction of a state's energy system. Supporters often focus on jobs and energy supply, while critics warn that expanding gas extraction can lock in more pollution and delay cleaner alternatives.

It also contributes to air and water pollution linked to asthma, heart disease, cancer, and premature death, while households often continue paying high energy bills even as corporate profits soar.

Industry lobbying has also helped slow the transition to cleaner, cheaper energy solutions that could better protect families and reduce costs.

The outcome could shape both utility bills and climate resilience in New York. Hochul's position points toward building out renewable energy and grid capacity, while Blakeman and Zeldin are pushing for more gas development.

The state faces a choice between continuing to phase out fossil fuels and reopening the door to a practice it banned over safety concerns.

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