Conspiracy theorist faces backlash after spreading dangerous energy myth: 'Why would they be so afraid?'

An old interview recirculating in which Col. L. Fletcher Prouty spread a conspiracy about dirty energy has sparked backlash on Reddit. Prouty served as the chief of special operations for the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President John F. Kennedy in the 1960s.

In the r/Conspiracy subreddit, a Redditor posted a video of Prouty's interview with The Auto Channel in which he claims someone must have bought out geologists so they'll refer to oil, gas, and coal as "fossil fuels" to create a false sense of scarcity — and help the dirty energy industry manipulate supply and demand so they can rake in profits.

In its YouTube caption for the interview, The Auto Channel pushes the abiogenic petroleum origin theory, which suggests that the Earth has a practically limitless supply of oil and gas. However, the scientific community rejects that theory, as Climate Fact Checks explains.

Based on a slew of available evidence, experts overwhelmingly agree that fossil fuels are nonrenewable resources formed from the remains of prehistoric plants and animals, and heat and pressure turned them into the energy sources we use to power much of our world.

Ignoring their finite nature could have serious repercussions as energy demands rise. While estimates vary and could change based on consumption habits, Stanford University's Millennium Alliance for Humanity and the Biosphere wrote that oil could run out in less than 30 years, while gas could be exhausted by 2060.

Beyond that, fossil fuels generate toxic, heat-trapping pollution when burned, making them the primary culprit beyond the accelerated rise of global temperatures and responsible for millions of annual premature deaths.

These are among the reasons why governments are transitioning to renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and hydropower, which can also help stabilize or lower energy prices. Scientists are also eyeing nuclear fusion to boost energy security while providing always-on, clean energy.

Multiple Redditors chimed in with their takes on the conspiratorial interview. One person asked, "Doesn't this sound like something that oil companies would make up?" Another noted that companies will always try to maximize their profits.

However, a third said that the commenters weren't considering a contradiction, asking: "If oil is as abundant as it is, why would they be so afraid of renewables? Why would they spend billions trying to convince us that climate change isn't real and that renewables don't work?"

