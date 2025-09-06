Students build futuristic race car with incredible performance: 'We wanted to give the public a preview'

"We are still in the middle of the development phase."

A Dutch student team presented its impressive hydrogen-powered race car during Jack's Racing Day, a motor sports event in the Netherlands.

Students debuted the Forze IX, which has two hydrogen fuel-cell systems and electric all-wheel drive, according to Fuel Cell Works. Forze Hydrogen Racing, the student team behind the car, designs, builds, and races hydrogen-powered vehicles to demonstrate the potential of the technology. It is working on developing race cars that can compete with conventional gas vehicles.

Hydrogen-powered cars work similarly to battery-powered electric vehicles. But to generate electricity, it combines pure hydrogen with oxygen from the air.

The Forze IX demonstrated the potential applications of hydrogen power in motor sports. It's a promising step forward in building a future for the sport without dirty energy. The vehicle does not contribute to heat-trapping air pollution that has exacerbated extreme weather crises around the world. Instead, its primary by-product is water vapor.

Hydrogen-powered cars are becoming an increasingly popular alternative to gas-powered vehicles. However, technological limitations have been a barrier to widespread adoption. One example is that hydrogen fuel cells degrade quickly.

Researchers are discovering ways to improve the durability of the fuel cells. For instance, one team from Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden has been working to gather more precise information about degradation. This helps to develop more long-lasting cells for future vehicles.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

During the Jack's Racing Day event, the Forze team was able to show off the capabilities of their sustainable race car to thousands of people.

"With the Forze IX, we want to show what is already technically possible with hydrogen," Ryan Zondag, team manager of Forze, told Fuel Cell Works. "We are still in the middle of the development phase, but we wanted to give the public a preview of what hydrogen can mean in a world where sustainability is urgently needed."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.