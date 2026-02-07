Chinese battery maker Svolt's Fortress 2.0 pack is beefed up with Dragon-Scale Armor.

While the descriptors seem fit for Game of Thrones, the technology is reportedly for cutting-edge energy storage that is poised to boost plug-in hybrid vehicle performance. A big reason is a 10-minute charge time, according to a news release.

Plug-in hybrids can use the battery for short trips and gasoline for longer travel, bridging the gap between an electric vehicle and an internal combustion engine, according to Consumer Reports.

Goldman Sachs expects demand for hybrids stateside to grow as EV incentive cancellations and other government policies impact battery-only vehicle sales. Better packs can take on more of the travel, limiting engine use and harmful tailpipe exhaust.

Fortress is designed to power longer daily commutes, thanks to a semi-solid-state design with an 80-kilowatt-hour capacity — the world's largest for plug-in hybrids, according to Svolt.

Solid-state packs use a firm electrolyte, the middle portion of the battery where ions travel between two electrodes. Top Speed touted solid-state cells as safer when compared to flammable liquid versions. They last longer and charge faster, as well. However, manufacturing costs have so far made them more expensive than traditional lithium-ion batteries.

Gel and other semi-solid-state electrolytes are being heavily developed in China, IEEE Spectrum reported. Fortress is one of the promising projects, partly because it can charge from 10% to 80% in 10 minutes.

For its part, Dragon Scale Armor 3.0 is a safety enhancement for "capacity and strength at the structural level and improves synergy between the battery system and vehicle platform via its cell-to-chassis design," according to the release.

Svolt added that the innovation "helps automakers meet stricter safety regulations while boosting integration efficiency," and that "semi-solid-state batteries improve high-temperature stability at the material level, laying a safety foundation for broader future adoption."

Svolt's next move is to expand its global footprint as part of the shift to cleaner electric rides. But the tech isn't likely to be available in America anytime soon. Decades of trade policies have limited Chinese automakers' ability to sell their brands stateside.

Meanwhile, North American-based companies are concerned that Chinese expansion will cripple the West's market and kill jobs, according to the Associated Press.

That's why many officials are watching Canada's recent trade deal — cutting tariffs on Chinese cars — with wary eyes. China's state-funded push to "control" the sector is among the reasons for concern, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said, per the AP.

Trade deals and policy aside, EVs are a great way to gain independence from the gas pump. Edmunds listed 50 models that get more than 300 miles per charge, with many more close to that mark.

EV owners can save up to $1,500 a year in gas and service expenses, without oil or other fluid changes.

Solar panels add to the savings by providing cheap, abundant energy from the sun for charging. The Cool Down's Solar Explorer can help you navigate the process, ensuring you buy the best array for your home at the right price.

At Svolt, officials don't seem content with their Fortress and Dragon being contained in the Eastern Hemisphere. Interesting Engineering reported that the tech successfully passed 20,000 hours of testing and will be added to vehicles by the end of the year.

The goal is to "advance electrification worldwide," the company's leaders wrote.

