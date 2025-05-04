Newly filed Ford patent reveals futuristic upgrade that could transform driving experience: 'Can keep you a little bit more engaged in the driving process'

The setup can be retracted for normal driving, as well.

As electric vehicles become more advanced, features such as Tesla's Autopilot are taking the wheel. But a recent Ford patent puts control back in human hands with a stick shift concept in touch with driving's tangible experiences.

Manual transmissions, with a clutch and gear shifter near the center console, are rare, as automakers have nearly entirely switched to automatics. The Detroit Free Press called stick shift cars a novelty.

"Shifting gears, the feel of the clutch underneath your foot. These mark the experience behind the wheel of a manual transmission car — now a rare breed in the U.S.," the publication's Jenna Prestininzi wrote.

In an EV, the shifter isn't actually moving gears or serving a practical purpose. The addition would simply be for the experience. A drawing with the filing published by InsideEVs showed the stick mounted in the traditional spot. Below it is a box of actuators. The tech manages electricity flow delivered by the battery, impacting speed and torque, per the report.

"As you row the stick fore and aft, signals are sent to alter the output from the vehicle's motor … mimicking the shifts of a standard transmission," InsideEVs' Christopher Smith wrote.

The report noted that Hyundai has "paddle shifters" to replicate a manual feel in its Ioniq 5 N. Toyota has a concept in the works, too. InsideEVs said that prototypes in Japan even stall when the clutch is mishandled — a common malady for newbies learning to drive a traditional stick.

Ford's patent includes tech that replicates the vibrations and resistance of a manual transmission, completing the illusion. The setup can be retracted for normal driving, as well, according to the story.

Legacy U.S. automakers have been active in the patent office regarding EV tech, including filings by Ford and General Motors for various dual-port charging models. Another one from Ford would make battery repairs easier with a modular design, eliminating the need for a full pack removal.

Those ideas, along with the stick shift, may never be implemented. As Top Gear noted, sometimes patents are filed just to prevent the competition from pursuing the invention.

But the innovations are exciting because they showcase the attention automakers are giving to EVs, going beyond basic performance. Gearheads hesitant to buy one that can drive itself might make the switch if a manual doppelganger is available. As more people park dirty gas cars for good, harmful heat-trapping air pollution is reduced by thousands of pounds in each case, according to government data. Reducing tailpipe exhaust removes lung-grinding fumes — linked to asthma and other health risks — the Allergy & Asthma Network added.

Buying one remains incentivized with tax breaks worth up to $7,500 for qualified models. That's in addition to the $1,500 you can save annually in gas and maintenance costs. It's part of an overall transportation strategy that can include walking, a healthy, pollution-free alternative.

When it comes to shifting gears, Ford's stick option could provide a fun driving challenge that's unique in the space, should it be implemented.

"I think a manual transmission can keep you a little bit more engaged in the driving process," Stephanie Brinley, associate director at S&P Global Mobility, told the Free Press.

