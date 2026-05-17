Tesla falls out of China's EV top 10 as BYD surges

For drivers, switching to an EV can also bring meaningful savings.

A ranking of EV sales in China is drawing attention as Tesla failed to crack the country's top 10 list of brands in April.

The China Passenger Car Association's ranking, shared by CnEVPost, emphasizes how quickly competition is intensifying in the world's largest EV market and how fast brand standings can change.

While it doesn't come as a surprise to see BYD atop the list — with 182,025 passenger EV sales representing roughly a 21.4% share of the market — Tesla dropped out of the ranking entirely.

Meanwhile, Geely landed in second after selling 95,585, and Changan snagged third with 64,471 EV sales. Leapmotor and Xiaomi EV were in places four and five, respectively, per CnEVPost.

Tesla, meanwhile, logged 25,956 vehicle sales — about 10% lower year-over-year and down more than 53% from March. This slide left the company outside the top 10, with Nio now holding the No. 10 position at 29,312 sales.

Despite Tesla's April slump, it still ranked fifth in China's total NEV sales from January through April, showing how quickly a single month can reshape the conversation.

Because China is the world's largest EV market, changes there can point to broader trends for drivers, automakers, and the global shift away from gas-powered transportation. BYD's continued momentum and Tesla's April decline suggest buyers are increasingly embracing a wider range of EV brands.

Stronger EV competition can improve vehicle features and help push prices lower, while more battery-powered cars on the road can lead to a hefty reduction in transport-related pollution.

For drivers, switching to an EV can also bring meaningful savings, as they typically cost much less to fuel than gas-powered vehicles and need less routine maintenance since they do not require oil changes and have fewer moving parts. Those savings can add up quickly, especially for people who make long commutes or live in areas with high fuel costs.

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