Car enthusiast transforms classic American muscle car into powerful EV with original features: 'There's something very special about this'

The conversion delivers an impressive 500 horsepower and over 700 pound-feet of torque.

A Ford Mustang Foxbody from the 1990s received an electric motor conversion while keeping its original five-speed manual transmission, reported InsideEVs.

This conversion makes the classic car twice as powerful as its original version. Unlike many electric vehicle conversions that add weight, this modification shed about 50 pounds from the car's original weight.

FuelTech in Georgia handled the change, using exclusively aftermarket parts rather than salvaged Tesla components, which are found in most conversion projects. The team split the battery pack between the front and rear of the vehicle to keep balanced weight distribution.

What makes this conversion special is the decision to keep the manual transmission. The electric motor connects to the original five-speed gearbox, allowing drivers to shift gears just like in a gas-powered car. You can even hear the motor's RPM drop when shifting and feel the slight clutch engagement.

"There's something very special about this one," said That Racing Channel (@ThatRacingChannel) on YouTube in its review of the vehicle.

Electric motors don't technically need multiple gears, as they produce maximum torque immediately, but keeping the manual transmission creates a more fun driving experience. When you don't feel like shifting, you can leave the car in second or third gear and still have plenty of power.

The conversion delivers an impressive 500 horsepower and over 700 pound-feet of torque, changing this modest '90s muscle car into a high-performance electric vehicle. Converting classic cars to electric power helps cut pollution while preserving automotive heritage.

Electric vehicles produce much less pollution over their lifetimes than gas-powered cars. One Massachusetts Institute of Technology study found that cars with internal combustion engines create about 350 grams of carbon air pollution per mile driven over their lifetimes, while EVs produce just 200 grams when charged on the average U.S. power grid.

You gain substantial savings by switching to electric power. EVs eliminate costs associated with oil changes, fluid replacements, and fuel while providing quieter operation and zero tailpipe pollution.

Installing solar panels increases the cost savings associated with EV ownership, as fueling with solar energy is cheaper than relying on public charging stations or the grid. EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installation.

As more conversion specialists such as FuelTech build their expertise, expect to see more classic car conversions hitting the road in the coming years, preserving the joy of driving vintage vehicles while using cleaner technology.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.