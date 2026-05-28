California startup says the world's first real electric flying car is headed to customers after 1,000 test flights

"If you own the shares, it's your company now."

A California startup says the future of transportation may be moving much closer to reality — and, eventually, to customer driveways.

As reported by Electrek, Alef Aeronautics' all-electric flying car remains on track for its first limited deliveries after completing more than 1,000 test flights, including one over a Tesla Cybertruck.

California-based Alef said it has started assembling its first customer vehicles from the Model A line, which the company describes as a "100% electric, road drivable" vehicle capable of vertical takeoff and landing.

A hand-built initial batch from Alef's Silicon Valley facility could reach a limited number of early buyers by late 2026. The company said those first deliveries are intended to test flying cars outside controlled demos, "under very controlled conditions" before broader production ramps up in 2027.

Alef unveiled an early prototype about 10 years ago and then presented a full-size Model A in 2022. The startup said the vehicle can travel about 220 miles on roads and roughly 110 miles in the air. It also says it received a Special Airworthiness Certification from the Federal Aviation Administration and has amassed more than 3,500 preorders worth about $1 billion.

Not everyone is convinced the morning commute is about to become The Jetsons.

In a top comment alongside the announcement, one skeptic wrote that the company's claims used "really careful wording" and showed "a disturbing lack of specifications," arguing that the vehicle may be more of a novelty than a practical car or aircraft. Major questions still hang over price, regulation, and day-to-day usefulness.

Alef's Model A is not aimed at the average buyer yet. The company said the vehicle will start at $299,999, and reservations cost $150 for a standard preorder or $1,500 for priority.

EVs can save drivers money on fuel and typically need less routine maintenance than gas-powered vehicles because they have fewer moving parts and do not require oil changes.

To boost those savings, charging an EV at home is far cheaper than depending on public chargers, and installing solar panels can utilize cheaper energy from the sun rather than relying on the grid.

Alef said it is also opening a public investment round on Wefunder as it works to expand its community and production capacity ahead of its first deliveries.

"We are happy to report that production of the first flying car has started on schedule," CEO Jim Dukhovny said.

He added, "Allowing members of the public to directly invest in Alef will greatly expand our community," and, "If you own the shares, it's your company now."

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