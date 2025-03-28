Incredible footage shows Batmobile-like flying car soaring above traffic: 'It will be a moment similar to the Wright Brothers' Kitty Hawk video'

California-based Alef Aeronautics has successfully tested its bizarre electric flying car more than a year and a half after it made headlines for its progress.

On the ground, it looks sort of like the 1960s Batmobile. In the air, spectators might mistake it for a flying saucer. It's strangely sleek and outlandish at the same time, largely due to its mostly mesh exterior, according to photos shared by Electrek.

But none of the visuals matter much as long as it can fly. A 53-second clip shared on YouTube by Urdesign proves the concept. The long, flat vehicle with a circular cockpit is shown flying what looks like around 12 feet in the air, easily clearing other vehicles.

"This drive and flight test represents an important proof of technology in a real-world city environment," Alef CEO Jim Dukhovny said in a Urdesignmag story.

The car is designed to soar over traffic jams, going from the road to the air seamlessly without a runway. It's sort of like the electric vertical takeoff and landing taxis by Archer Aviation and other companies that are beginning flights. Alef's Model Zero leverages electric power for liftoff with rotors. An ultra-light version was used for testing, all per Urdesignmag.

The article provides an apt description of its appearance: Its "mesh exterior conceals four rotors in the front and four in the rear, replacing a typical engine to provide lift. The passenger cabin is centrally located on a pivoting platform."

While the contraption can essentially long jump gridlock — a time-saving move shown in an Alef rendering — the prototype won't outrun many cars. It goes about 25 miles per hour, per Urdesignmag. Electrek listed its driving range at 220 miles, with a flight ability of 110 miles — all with electric power.

Battery-powered tech continues to advance. The median electric vehicle range for model year 2023 is 270 miles, according to the U.S. government. That's far above the typical American's daily commute of just under 40 miles, Kelley Blue Book reported. Charge times are also becoming shorter, as fast stalls such as Tesla's Superchargers are open to most models (with an adapter) and can provide a couple hundred miles in around 15 minutes.

Alef, Archer, and others are providing EV versions of what could become common, cleaner urban conveyances. The Megalux is another example. It's a solar-powered, boatlike car that was showcased at a United Arab Emirates tech event. But it's more demonstrative than practical.

Model Zero is meant to enter the market, though Urdesignmag labeled it as Alef's "long-term vision." The company's leaders have already earned some government flight certificates as testing continues. The ambitious goal is to have a flight-capable, four-person sedan on the market by 2035 at a cost of around $35,000.

The company's more commercial design, the Model A, reportedly has more than 3,300 preorders already in place at a projected cost of $299,999, all per Urdesignmag.

Another big win for EVs is efficiency and heat-trapping air pollution reduction. A popular Tesla Model 3 is up to three times more efficient than even a hybrid Toyota Prius, according to EnergySage. Each EV that replaces a gas-guzzler prevents thousands of pounds of tailpipe exhaust from being spewed annually. The fumes are linked to cancer, lung, heart, and other health risks, all according to government emissions and medical data.

Switching to an EV can save you up to $1,500 on gas and maintenance costs annually, in addition to tax breaks to help with the purchase.

Soon, you might be able to save some time by simply flying over traffic congestion if Alef's vision comes to fruition.

"We hope it will be a moment similar to the Wright Brothers' Kitty Hawk video, proving to humanity that new transportation is possible," Dukhovny said, per Urdesignmag.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.