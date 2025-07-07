Next-gen vehicle company announces deal that brings sci-fi flying machine one step closer to reality: 'This partnership paves the way'

What once sounded like pure science fiction is about to be reality. Israeli aerospace startup AIR has partnered with the German engineering EDAG Group to build the aluminum structure for its flying vehicle — the AIR One eVTOL, which stands for electric vertical takeoff and landing.

New Atlas reported that the AIR One is a lightweight two-seater aircraft built for short-distance trips. With a targeted top speed of 155 mph and a projected 110-mile range, it's designed for private air travel; no runway needed. It has eight electric rotors and a smart battery system with built-in redundancy, meaning if multiple systems fail, it can still land safely.

AIR has already been working on this project for several years, and it recently became the first eVTOL to conduct an uncrewed cargo operation at night.

"With EDAG's expertise in vehicle development, design and production, we are taking a critical step toward bringing advanced air mobility to the masses," AIR CEO and co-founder Rani Plaut said, per New Atlas. "This partnership paves the way for streamlined, scalable production of AIR One, enabling faster delivery to meet the growing demand from consumers and enterprises for accessible air transportation."

According to New Atlas, AIR says the new structure from EDAG features folding wings for easier storage and transport, and the interior has been upgraded to be roomier. It's a key step toward mass production — and potentially mainstream adoption. In fact, AIR has already taken 2,000 preorders for the vehicle and is hoping to start delivering to customers by late 2025.

Unlike gas-powered vehicles, electric vehicles like the AIR One are quieter, cleaner, and lower maintenance. While their battery production does have environmental costs, EVs still beat gas-powered cars over their full lifetime. One study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that battery EVs emit about 200 grams of carbon pollution per mile driven on an average U.S. power grid, compared to 350 grams for traditional vehicles.

And because these machines are electric, they are more affordable than gas vehicles, especially when charged with home solar. Installing solar panels on any electric vehicle not only saves you money, but it can also be more reliable than the grid. EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on installations.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.