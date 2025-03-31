PhD student sparks wave of interest with bold new approach to battery design: 'A key component of the global transition'

Doctoral candidate Meysam Maleki is seemingly OK with getting a little wet during his battery research.

The Concordia University student and chemical engineering researcher wrote a lengthy argument for promising water-based power packs published at The Conversation in February.

"If we can … unlock the full potential of aqueous organic redox flow batteries, they could become a key component of the global transition to renewable energy," Maleki wrote.

Aqueous redox flow batteries work by using H2O-based solutions in external tanks. Pumps and pipes send the fluids through an electrochemical cell, where reactions provide for the release and storage of energy, as described by Maleki as well as other experts.

Maleki added that flow batteries are reported to last for more than two decades. That's why experts in China, England, and elsewhere are studying ways to expand their use, often for storing renewable energy. A huge one recently went operational in China, billed in reports as being the "largest of its type." It's capable of powering tens of thousands of homes for hours, per Maleki.

Water in the form of hydropower is an integral part of Canada's electricity plan, having provided around three-fifths of the country's electricity, according to government statistics. But low precipitation and high temperatures have impacted performance, the report added.

Pumped storage hydropower is a popular way to store energy. Market analysis firm Straits Research reported that, as of 2021, over 90% of grid-scale storage facilities worldwide were using these systems, which can operate for up to a century. But large amounts of water — and geographic settings that provide for one reservoir to be located above the other — are needed.

Gravity is key for pumped storage hydropower — or PSH — to work. Renewable power pumps the water to the higher reserve. It is later released to turn a turbine, making electricity, according to the United States Department of Energy. Maleki added that they can be costly to build.

Flow batteries offer advantages in cost and resource demand, along with a modular design. The systems can be scaled simply by adding larger tanks. The setups could potentially power a single home or an entire community, Maleki noted.

"Alongside their long life … flow batteries are potentially more cost-effective to scale-up compared to other batteries — such as the conventional lithium-ion batteries found in our phones and cars. They're also a lot safer than conventional batteries, as the water-based electrolytes means there's no risk of flammability," wrote Maleki.

While rare, common lithium-ion cells can catch fire, though the risk is reported to be less than with combustion engines when comparing vehicles.

Maleki also outlined challenges delaying flow battery development, including material costs. Cheaper parts are available, but they don't last nearly as long. He encouraged more research for lower-priced, longer-lasting components, envisioning a future when electric vehicle charging stations are efficiently powered by flow packs.

"Current research is making significant progress … making them an increasingly viable alternative," he wrote.

For Canada, success in this area could help the country meet its goals for net-zero emissions, with aims to achieve them by 2050. By eliminating or offsetting all of the country's heat-trapping air pollution, Canada would help to reduce planet warming, which NASA has linked to increased risks for severe weather. Extreme storms are already happening frequently across North America and the world.

Consumers who are looking for a way to tap the latest energy-saving tech now can consider installing a heat pump. The HVAC upgrade is far less polluting than older systems and can save you up to a grand or more annually on your energy bill. What's more, tax breaks remain available to offset some of the cost.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.