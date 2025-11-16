Chinese firm unveils game-changing floating facility: 'This isn't just a technical marvel'

Wind power is one of the most promising sources of alternative clean energy, and a new development in China is making it more powerful than ever before.

China-based tech company Mingyang Smart Energy specializes in offshore wind power. It recently revealed its plans for the world's largest floating offshore wind turbine, according to Interesting Engineering.

The turbine will have two heads and a V-shaped design. With a pair of 25-megawatt engines, the structure will far eclipse the capacity of every existing floating turbine.

It is intended to be installed in deep ocean waters and can generate power even through strong winds, rainstorms, and typhoon conditions. The company is planning to start mass production in 2026 and expects to receive several hundred orders.

Mingyang Smart Energy also stated that it will expand beyond Asia and soon build a manufacturing facility in Scotland to cater to the United Kingdom and Europe.

Umang Mehrotra, a senior analyst for offshore wind research at Rystad Energy, discussed the news on LinkedIn, saying it "could prove to be a game-changer in the floating wind industry."

"This isn't just a technical marvel — it can be a strategic move toward scaling offshore wind in European and Chinese deep waters. However, this might still pose logistical challenges. It could be seen that the Chinese manufacturers are redefining the wind industry, with six of them now developing turbines of 25 MW and above," he said.

Cleaner alternatives such as solar and wind power are the future of the energy industry, as the world needs solutions for the problems that dirty power sources such as gas and oil are creating. These fossil fuels pollute the air, raise global temperatures, and damage human health.

Wind turbines provide power to millions of people and lower energy costs for everyone. There's been an increase in demand for offshore farms because the turbines can be installed in deep waters where winds are strong and can generate significant power.

Clean energy sources also provide stability for electrical grids, promote energy independence, and create new jobs.

