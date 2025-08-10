Scientists make incredible breakthrough that could revolutionize wearable tech: 'Ideally suited'

Think about the last time your smartwatch ran out of battery. Now imagine it recharging on its own — just from being in the sun. That's the kind of future a team of scientists in Singapore is working toward.

According to a report from TechXplore, researchers at the National University of Singapore recently developed a solar cell that's not only powerful but also thin, bendable, and incredibly light.

Photo Credit: National University of Singapore

Unlike most solar panels, this one can absorb near-infrared (NIR) light — the kind we can't see, but that still reaches us even on cloudy days. In lab tests, it hit a record-breaking level of energy conversion, opening the door for a new wave of solar-powered wearables and smart devices.

Researchers developed the innovation using a special type of solar tech known as a perovskite-organic tandem solar cell. These cells combine two materials to soak up more sunlight than traditional panels, including low-light conditions. That means more consistent energy generation, even when the sun isn't shining bright.

"Thanks to their light weight and flexible form, [the solar cells] are ideally suited for devices such as drones, wearable electronics, smart fabrics, and other AI-enabled devices," said assistant professor Hou Yi, lead researcher and head of the Perovskite-based Multijunction Solar Cells Group at the Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore.

The breakthrough could allow devices to "harvest sunlight … without the need for bulky batteries," he added.

This development comes after years of global research into how to make solar power more versatile and accessible. In this case, the team achieved an unprecedented 26.4% efficiency — the highest recorded for an NIR-absorbing tandem solar cell. It's a huge leap for solar tech, especially when applied to compact, mobile, and off-grid uses.

Beyond convenience, this innovation supports a larger shift toward cleaner, more sustainable energy systems. By expanding where and how solar can be used — including in consumer gadgets — it reduces reliance on dirty fuels. It decreases pollution tied to mining and battery manufacturing. That's a win for both the environment and public health.

While this tech isn't available in stores just yet, it's gaining attention as a promising platform for future solar-powered devices — and possibly even solar-powered clothing. With continued support and development, flexible solar cells could hit the market within the next few years.

Installing solar panels is still the ultimate home energy hack, bringing your energy costs down to at or near $0. Solar power also helps reduce pollution and reliance on expensive, unstable energy grids.

