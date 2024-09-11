New wearable Power Hat could change the way we harvest solar energy — here's how it works

Outdoor enthusiasts will love this solar hat for their weekend adventures, but it can also be useful for emergency preparedness kits and go-bags in case of a natural disaster.

A new hat equipped with solar cells can power your devices while you're at the beach, on a hike, working in the garden, or on your next camping trip.

As CleanTechnica reported, the EcoFlow Power Hat is "wearable solar that makes sense."

It is lightweight, durable, and offers 360-degree solar coverage. It also has USB-A and USB-C outlet ports and is available for just $79 if you preorder yours now.

The EcoFlow Power Hat comes in medium/large and large/extra large sizes for solar charging on the go. It captures the sun's energy from all angles without any blind spots and is waterproof, dust-proof, and easy to pack.

This solar accessory stands out for its versatility and usefulness compared to other similar options on the market today. It can charge a phone battery in just three hours, and you can even place it on your campsite picnic table or beach towel to charge if you don't feel like wearing it.

Harnessing the power of solar energy in even the smallest ways can simplify your life, connect you to the world around you, and keep you safe in an emergency.

The Power Hat is an excellent example of technological innovations changing how the world thinks about solar energy. Going far beyond the traditional solar panels we are used to seeing on rooftops, solar breakthroughs now extend to stretchable solar cells that act like rubber and shell-shaped cells that work well for wearable devices.

Solar energy can help you save money on utility costs and make you more prepared and resilient to the effects of extreme weather. The more we use solar power, the less reliant we become on dirty energy that pollutes the air and depletes natural resources.

EcoFlow made its pre-order pricing available in August 2024 and expects to send out shipments at the end of September 2024. After the presale, the full retail price of the Power Hat is $129. The hat comes with a strap, protective bag, and instructional guide for putting it to use in the great outdoors.

