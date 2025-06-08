National park officials unveil one-of-a-kind lodge built to withstand hurricanes: 'It's really very special'

As hurricanes and other extreme weather events intensify due to climate change, a new hurricane-resilient structure offers lodging inside Everglades National Park, The Guardian reported. The Flamingo Lodge, which opened its doors in late 2023, features 24 rooms constructed from repurposed shipping containers and elevated by stilts.

The new structure replaces the original Flamingo Lodge that was demolished in 2009 after hurricanes Katrina and Wilma destroyed it in 2005, according to The Guardian. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasts above-average hurricane activity in the Atlantic this summer, but the lodge's shipping container construction provides durability.

Stilts protect the lodge from future hurricanes and flooding too. The designers of the Flamingo Lodge took climate change into account, The Guardian explained, as Florida remains susceptible to sea-level rise. Scientists estimate sea levels could increase as much as three feet by 2040 across some locations in Florida.

"In light of sea level rise predictions and climate change impacts, we sort of circled back to the drawing board to make sure we were doing our due diligence to use the right materials," said Allyson Gantt, chief of communications for the national park.

The Flamingo Lodge centers sustainability, from its repurposed materials to its hurricane-resilient design. It opened around the same time as the Guy Bradley Visitor Center, which was damaged by hurricanes in 2017, and both incorporate energy-efficient features, according to the National Park Service.

Renovations to the Flamingo Lodge and visitor center faced challenges, The Guardian reported, as the NPS has a $12 billion maintenance backlog and experienced cuts to its budget and staff earlier this year. The NPS partnered with private entity Flamingo Everglades Adventures to complete the lodge.

Now, visitors can book their stays in the eco-conscious, renovated hotel starting at $159.

"To be able to develop and build something like this, where people can come and stay and experience it all, it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience for some. It's really very special," Gantt said.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



