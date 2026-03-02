Farmers come together to back 'new crop' gaining popularity: 'We need to do this'

"You have to deal with the cards you're dealt."

Drought conditions are pushing farmers to install solar panels in their fields, according to NPR.

Despite big investments in irrigation, farmers in Northern California have had to leave some fields fallow as limited water supplies have prevented them from being planted. This has left a major opportunity for developer Golden State Clean Energy to build a solar power plant on the land.

"We need to do this," said farmer Ross Franson, per NPR. "If we had the water to do it, we would farm it. But the reality is, you don't. You have to deal with the cards you're dealt."

Golden State's plan would encompass 200 square miles, and once the panels were up, they would generate 21,000 megawatts of electricity. Planning for construction has gone on for years, including environmental assessments, but approvals have been going forward. At a large enough scale and with sufficient supporting infrastructure, this project could power upward of 9 million homes.

Drought conditions are a direct result of atmospheric pollution. One of the primary drivers of that pollution is the use of coal and gas on the electrical grid. Their harmful carbon pollution trap heat and exacerbate destructive weather patterns like droughts, storms, and wildfires. These conditions challenge agriculture at every turn and are a primary cause of increasing grocery prices.

Californian farmers remained optimistic about keeping their land productive with the help of solar power.

"We look at it as a new crop. We're harvesting electricity," said farmer Jeremy Hughes, per NPR.

