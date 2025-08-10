Automaker sparks backlash with new EV's bizarre 'face' design: 'No matter how bad you imagine it is, it is worse'

"This may be one of the worst automobile launches in history."

Drivers aren't sure whether this new electric vehicle's AI face is freaky or fun.

As revealed by Electrek, tech company Faraday Future's newest EV, the FX Super One, is filled with futuristic features, including an expressive LED face.

The FX Super One is an all-electric minivan with all-wheel drive, driver aids, and voice controls. Its interior features three rows of comfortable seating with a built-in massage function, a fold-down TV, and a mini fridge.

Not only will making your next car an EV allow you to enjoy similar high-tech features, but you'll also save money on gas and maintenance.

Drivers who switch from a gas-powered car to an EV can save upwards of $2,200 per year, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

EV drivers who install solar panels at home can reduce charging costs to as low as $0. If you want to save with solar, EnergySage is one of the best places to start. The company offers free tools and resources, like savings estimates and installation quotes, that'll help you find the best deal for you and your home.

Photo Credit: Faraday Future

Both solar panels and electric vehicles are great ways to offset your carbon footprint. Electric vehicles are more sustainable than gas-powered cars, as they produce no planet-warming tailpipe emissions.

Even when accounting for production-related emissions, like lithium mining for batteries and assembly, EVs pay off their carbon debt significantly faster than a gas-powered car ever will.

Commenters in this Reddit thread had mixed opinions on the EV.

Many felt the LED screen is less of an exciting upgrade and more of a lazy liability.

"This is pretty much saying they have zero new ideas on the product, so here we have a giant screen at the front that everybody thought of with 1,000 different reasons not to," one user argued.

Another agreed, saying, "I assure you no matter how bad you imagine it is, it is worse. This may be one of the worst automobile launches in history. They have taken a Great Wall minivan and grafted on a terrible quality screen."

While this model may not be a hit with consumers, the growing competitiveness of the wider EV market will help the planet and benefit drivers looking to save money.

