Manufacturer sparks buzz with jaw-dropping repairable smartphone: 'I hope [this] will set new trends'

In a market of smartphones that are designed to be upgraded and replaced within a year or so, the Fairphone 6 breaks the mold.

The new Fairphone 6 prioritizes repairability, sustainability, and ethical production, Geeky Gadgets reported.

Fairphone says the phone comes equipped with powerful technology including a 50 megapixel main camera with 10x digital zoom, an Android 15 operating system, a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Processor, and 256 gigabytes of internal storage.

The phone's manufacturers specifically created the phone in response to the electronic waste in the market. Their goal was to make a phone with the power to do what the average user needs while offering them the ease of swapping out an old battery or making a modification to newer technology.

In response to the ever-evolving world of software updates, Fairphone promises seven years of Android updates to keep the phone up to date.

This modular design, where users can replace parts easily, means that no one has to throw out the whole device if something goes wrong or there is a new feature that a user wants.

FROM OUR PARTNER Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

The Phone Repair Guru on YouTube took the time to dismantle and modify the Fairphone 6, and his review highlights the phone's sustainable design.

Mobile phones are a substantial contributor to global electronic waste. The World Economic Forum estimated that 5 billion mobile phones would become waste in 2022 alone.

When phones and other electronics are not properly recycled or disposed of, they can leach metals and chemicals into soil and waterways, which can be damaging to surrounding ecosystems.

Waste from mobile phones is also important because phones typically contain 16 of the 17 rarest elements on Earth.

The production of new smartphones also contributes to pollution that is causing temperatures to rise around the planet. As the Finnish company Marttinen explained, "Extending a smartphone's lifespan by just one year cuts its lifetime carbon emission by a third."

The Fairphone 6 also supports people. As Geeky Gadgets noted, "The device is manufactured under fair labor conditions, making sure that workers are treated ethically and compensated fairly — an often-overlooked aspect of tech production."

Keeping the same base phone can also save money. In a world where a new phone costs hundreds to thousands of dollars, keeping the same phone for many years can be a blessing for your wallet.

While the Fairphone 6 may not be the most powerful phone on the market, its strengths in functionality and longevity set it apart, and it's available for purchase today.

As a YouTube commenter said, "I hope [this] will set new trends."



Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.