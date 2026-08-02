England's record May and June heat linked to 2,877 excess deaths

"These figures highlight the significant danger that very hot weather can pose to people's health."

Even before the summer is over, England has seen an estimated 2,877 excess deaths linked to the unusually hot weather in May and June, and officials expect that number to keep climbing.

As reported by Phys.org, the U.K. Health Security Agency's preliminary count already comes close to doubling the 1,504 heat-associated deaths recorded during all of summer 2025. July is not part of that total yet, despite bringing its own prolonged heat wave.

What happened?

To calculate the figure, the U.K. Health Security Agency compared average deaths on days warmer than 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit) with average deaths on cooler days, and said the heat in May and June had "a substantial public health impact."

June accounted for 2,124 extra deaths during a period that brought a rare red heat warning, while May accounted for another 753. Together, those months have already pushed 2026 close to the full-summer record of 2,985 heat-associated deaths set in 2022.

Citing the interim figures, Ross Thompson, principal environmental public health scientist at the U.K. Health Security Agency, said, "These figures highlight the significant danger that very hot weather can pose to people's health." The agency added that "based on the interim data, it is likely that 2026 could see the highest number of heat-associated deaths on record."

Why is heat so dangerous?

Extreme heat is often underestimated because it does not appear as dramatic as a flood or wildfire, but it can be just as deadly. High temperatures put added stress on the body, especially for older adults, infants, people with chronic illness, and those who work outdoors or live in poorly ventilated homes.

Worsening extreme weather disasters increase illness, hospitalizations, and deaths, while also disrupting work, transportation, schools, and local services. As heat waves intensify, families can face higher energy bills, reduced productivity, and greater health risks.

Those death estimates reinforce earlier warnings about the U.K.'s lack of climate preparedness. Last year, the Climate Change Committee said the country was "not ready" for the consequences of planetary warming, and a report it published in May estimated that 92% of British homes could become too hot by 2050, according to Phys.org.

What's being done?

Rather than waiting until the hottest stretch of the season, the U.K. Health Security Agency said communities and public services should prepare for dangerous heat from the start of summer. That includes earlier planning as temperatures begin to climb.

Among the measures recommended by the Climate Change Committee are workplace temperature limits and expanded air conditioning in public buildings, including hospitals and schools.

Phys.org reported that Health Minister Yvette Cooper said the United Kingdom is accustomed to elevated winter illness rates but "now we are seeing the summer heat have an increasingly serious impact on the health of thousands of people."

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