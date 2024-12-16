Researchers discover method that could address major EV safety concern : 'Demonstrates strong potential'

It could help reduce the risk of fires in electric vehicles.

Experts at a battery lab in China intend to give electric vehicle drivers a little more time to react — more than three minutes, in fact — in the event of a cataclysmic thermal runaway, according to a report from TechXplore.

The grace period would arrive thanks to a special hydrated salt layer being developed by North China Electric Power University, called a composite phase change material. It helps lithium-ion cells absorb and manage heat changes as the battery powers up and down.

The material effectively reduces "peak" battery temperatures from around 150 degrees Fahrenheit to just over 93 degrees. It delays dreaded thermal runaway and provides time for fire preventative cooling, per the report.

"Effective temperature control is vital for preventing failures in high-demand applications like electric vehicles," study senior researcher Xing Ju said, per TechXplore.









Thermal runaway occurs after a flawed battery cell begins to overheat from overcharging or a short-circuit, among other problems. The runaway spreads through the power pack, often ending in fire or explosion, as detailed by ScienceDirect and UL Research Institutes.

While well publicized when they happen, multiple reports confirm that EV fires are in fact less likely than gas-powered vehicle blazes.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The university's special composite layer made of hydrated salts and expanded graphite could help to reduce the risks even more, though, tamping down remaining safety fears for potential EV buyers. The material's unique qualities, including an approximately 84 degree melting point, allow it to curtail heat-ups while remaining stable and thermally conductive.

As a result, it can help common lithium-ion batteries endure high-rate, hot discharges. What's more, if thermal runaway begins, the layer is touted by experts as providing a crucial 187-second delay before "critical temperatures" are reached, according to TechXplore.

It's important news for an expanding market. About 14 million new EVs were sold worldwide in 2023, as detailed by the International Energy Agency.

United States-based researchers are studying safety tech, as well. In a government lab, experts are developing sensors meant to catch cell problems before they combust. In another effort, California-based Liminal's setup identifies pack flaws during production.

EV growth is lessening the amount of heat-trapping air pollution leaving exhausts when the cleaner rides replace gas guzzlers. The fumes produced by the latter are linked by medical experts to a range of health problems. The impact is detailed in a state-by-state breakdown as part of research from the U.S. Energy Department. Even in states where fossil fuels provide most of the electricity to charge the batteries, EVs are a boon in reducing pollution, per the experts.

And making the switch is increasingly more affordable. Tax breaks worth thousands of dollars, along with recurring fuel savings, are a part of the financial gains.

At the Chinese lab, the experts envision their safety layer extending beyond EVs as part of larger packs for grid storage.

"Its dual-stage control demonstrates strong potential as a passive thermal safeguard, especially in cases where active management might be unreliable or too costly," Ju said, per TechXplore.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.