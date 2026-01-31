Owner shares reaction after using new EV for unexpected task: 'Life saver'

Many homeowners have discovered their electric vehicles can be used for more than quiet, clean rides and quick acceleration; they can also power their homes in a pinch.

Posted in the r/KiaEV9 subreddit, an EV9 owner shared their experience of being saved by their EV's battery after more than two days without power in the middle of a Colorado winter.

The poster was looking into a generator when they remembered they had a "giant backup battery" just sitting in their garage.

Thanks to their EV and a vehicle-to-load adapter, "My fridge, freezer, and coffee machine are still alive," they wrote. At the time of the post, they'd only used 10% of their battery in 30 hours.

"I totally forgot it came with the V2L adapter," they wrote. "Life saver!"

Use cases like this highlight why EVs are more consumer-friendly than traditional gas-powered cars. Owners stuck in a blackout or heatwave can use their vehicle's massive battery to power essential devices for days at a time — which is becoming even more important as extreme weather events grow longer and more severe amid rising global temperatures.

EV owners also save money by avoiding volatile prices at the pump, and the cars require less maintenance and fewer fluid changes throughout their lifetimes compared to gas-guzzling models.

While on the road, EVs produce zero tailpipe pollution, reducing heat-trapping emissions. Meanwhile, cars powered by internal combustion engines rely on the extraction and burning of gasoline or diesel.

Fellow Kia EV9 owners in the subreddit shared similar stories of their clutch cars. One owner in the same Colorado blackout shared their perspective.

"We've been using our EV9 to charge our EcoFlow battery, powering our electrical panel," they wrote. "We don't even have the V2L adapter, just an extension cord plugged into the outlet in the back."

"Have used mine a couple times for 3-4 hour outages for sump pump, fridge, lights etc. and it barely dropped anything," another shared. "Really sweet use case for the occasional outages."

