EV owner makes unexpected admission about all-electric driving: 'Regular cars don't give you any feedback ...'

There are numerous benefits from driving an electric vehicle, many of which are outlined by the brands that make and sell the technology.

Among them, it is cheaper to fully charge an EV battery than it is to fill a gas or diesel tank; the cost of maintenance is much cheaper for EVs because they feature fewer moving parts; and they produce zero planet-warming and air quality-reducing tailpipe emissions while out on the road.

But what EV makers probably won't tell you is how these cars can encourage a shift in driving style, which is what one driver detailed on the r/electricvehicles Reddit forum.

"I will admit that I was one of those jerks that would approach stop signs while decelerating pretty hard," they said. "Like 30-0 in a few feet. Probably gave a few folks in cross-traffic a heart attack. Probably should have learned my lesson when I had to go through front and rear brake pad changes so quickly.









"Since driving an EV and using one pedal driving I'm no longer really able to do that even if I wanted to. I'm also pretty happy with the idea of not having to go through brake pads."

They also said they had felt a decrease in their "road rage," with the installation of a dashcam for "accountability reasons" possibly encouraging better behavior on the road.

Other EV owners had similar stories about how the technology had changed the way they drive, with one person noting they were now more likely to drive at the speed limit because of the better miles-to-kilowatt range they were able to achieve.

"They always say that positive feedback is a better motivator than negative," one Redditor observed. "Regular cars don't give you any feedback on your driving except at the auto shop, but there's so much info coming from an EV."

Becoming a better driver is an unexpected perk of EV ownership, and interested motorists need to invest in the technology now to take advantage of government-issued discounts.

The Inflation Reduction Act offers up to $7,500 off the ticket price of qualifying plug-in vehicles. But with President-elect Donald Trump suggesting he will try to rescind these incentives when he takes office — although an act of Congress would be required — drivers might need to find a local EV dealership quickly.

