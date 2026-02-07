Automakers develop game-changing solution to dangerous problem with EVs — here are the details

It will help keep drivers safe.

Two major automakers are partnering up to fix a problem with electric vehicle batteries.

The companies have filed a patent for a new design that keeps batteries cool and reduces fire risk.

Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. have redesigned the EV battery housing to serve as a cooling structure. The goal is to maintain a consistent temperature throughout the battery to keep the vehicle stable.

The new design integrates the battery casing with a grid-style cooling system to manage temperatures. That will prevent EV fires, which can happen when batteries overheat.

EV fires are rare compared to gas-powered car fires. According to Blazestack, 25 EV fires occurred per 100,000 EVs sold from 2024 to 2025. That's a small number compared to gas-powered car fires, which sit around 1,530 per 100,000 sold.

While EV fires are less common than fires in gas-powered cars, they are more difficult to put out. Lithium-ion batteries take a long time to cool down, creating the possibility of reignition.

According to the University of Miami, more than 100 chemicals are released in an EV fire, like hydrogen cyanide, which can fuel the fire and cause explosions.

The U.S. Fire Administration observed there is no universally accepted standard for extinguishing EV fires. A wide range of tools may be necessary for containment, but there is limited data on their effectiveness.

EV fires are also more dangerous to human health than gas-powered car fires. Studies have shown that EV batteries release heavy metals when they ignite. The air contamination can be hazardous to the environment as well, but that applies to fires from both gas-powered and electric cars.

However, EVs are still far better for the planet over their lifetime than internal combustion engine vehicles. They produce zero tailpipe pollution and don't rely on the extraction of diesel or gasoline from the Earth.

They are also more affordable for drivers. Recharging a battery with electricity costs much less than conventional vehicle fuel, and EVs require much less maintenance.

In fact, charging costs can be reduced even further by charging a battery with energy generated via domestic solar panels. To get started on installing a solar array and to save money on the technology, TCD's Solar Explorer can help.

Meanwhile, the best way to reduce fire risk is through prevention. Eliminating the problem of overheating batteries will keep drivers safe. By redesigning EV battery chambers to stay cool, Hyundai and Kia are committing to building communities around stable, sustainable change.

