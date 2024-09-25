5 car companies that are drawing lots of hype for their latest EV models

Though Tesla is usually the market leader in the EV industry — and the topic of most news coverage about it — there are plenty of other auto companies making efforts to catch up.
Whether it is turning existing cars into electric alternatives or designing entirely new models, these auto companies are charging up the EV competition.
Ford
The iconic Ford Explorer was set to make its all-electric debut in Europe by the end of 2023. Set to combine German engineering with American style, the Explorer will be the first Ford EV built on Volkswagen's modular electric drive matrix.
After the initial launch of the vehicle was delayed by a year, Ford made several adjustments. The final version has a range of 374 miles and can charge from 10% to 80% in just 25 minutes.
Genesis
In March, Genesis revealed plans for a new first-of-its-kind luxury electric SUV branded as the Genesis GV90. With a sleek design, three rows of seating, and an updated driver experience, the GV90 brings Genesis one step closer to the goal of ending its manufacturing of gas-powered cars by 2026.
The GV90 will be the first vehicle built on Hyundai's new "eM" platform, which can reportedly deliver 600 horsepower and 400 miles of range, and will begin production in 2025.
Jeep
Jeep is taking a different approach to its new EVs, prioritizing on-road performance and off-road capability with its new Jeep Wagoneer S. The company claims the car will have a 600 horsepower engine, reach 0-60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds, and "all-terrain management."
While previous Jeep EVs have been geared toward European markets, the Wagoneer S has excited U.S. consumers since its concept release in September 2022 and will be available by the end of this year.
General Motors Company's subsidiary GM Energy rolled out a new charging system that could make having an EV even more attractive. GM's new vehicle-to-home bidirectional EV chargers rolled out to five U.S. states earlier this year.
Thanks to this new innovative charging system, you can not only use your house to charge your car, but you can also use your GM EV as a generator for up to 21 days to power your home in the event of a blackout.
BYD
Chinese auto company BYD is certainly giving Tesla a run for its money. In early January, BYD officially surpassed Elon Musk's company in global sales.
Best known for its Dolphin model, BYD has exploded in markets in Asia, Australia, and Europe due to how cheap its EVs are going for. For example, the Dolphin itself is offered at $26,000 whereas the Tesla Model 3 starts at $38,990.
