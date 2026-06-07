EV driver finds first all-electric charging station complete with a convenience store and giant price sign

"Honestly, keeping the classic gas station canopy for EV charging is a massive W."

An EV driver's photo of a charging stop near the Illinois-Iowa border gave people a look at what the next generation of roadside travel could be.

Instead of a few chargers tucked into the back of a parking lot, this one looked and felt like a full-service station built just for electric cars — complete with a convenience store, restrooms, and a large roadside price sign.

What's happening?

In a post on r/evcharging, the Redditor shared a photo of what they described as their "first fully EV 'gas' station" in Fulton, Illinois, along the Mississippi River. The image showed a covered charging area with no gas pumps at all — just EV chargers and a sign advertising "$0.50/kWh" for fast charging up to 160 kilowatts.

"Very excited to find our first full-fledged EV 'gas' station," the poster wrote, adding that it came with "a convenience store with restrooms and everything and no gas pumps — just EV charging."

In follow-up comments, the poster said the store appeared to be doing steady business and noted there wasn't another fast charger within 25 miles.

Why does it matter?

Charging infrastructure for EVs can be inconsistent. Chargers are often hidden in the corner of a shopping center or hotel parking lot, with limited amenities and unclear pricing. A dedicated EV-only station with a canopy, restrooms, and snacks makes charging feel more practical and routine.

There's also a clear consumer benefit to the giant posted price sign. Unlike many public chargers that require drivers to check an app, visible roadside pricing makes it easy to see costs before pulling in.

Stations such as this can reduce range anxiety, cut down on the time spent hunting for chargers, and make road trips simpler for people with EVs.

What are people saying?

Commenters were enthusiastic about the old-meets-new design.

"Honestly, keeping the classic gas station canopy for EV charging is a massive W," one person wrote.

Someone else said, "I wish there was more of this," while another user added, "The future right here!"

A few folks pointed to similar stations popping up elsewhere, including Ionna locations with lounges, food, and clean restrooms.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.