Tech commentator debunks common misconception about electric cars: 'I'm here to tell you, that's not true'

It is clear that we need more EV infrastructure.

An Australian man with a TikTok account recently made a video addressing some of the concerns that people have about electric vehicles.

"One of the most common myths about electric cars is you've gotta stop and charge all the time when you're on a long road trip," Trevor Long (@trevorlong), a self-described technology commentator, told his 110,000 followers. "I'm here to tell you, that's not true."

Long explained several times that while he was currently charging his electric vehicle while filming his TikTok video, he didn't stop to do so because the car was out of battery — it was because he was tired from driving so much.

Many of Long's followers expressed concern in the comments section that Australia unfortunately does not yet have enough electric vehicle infrastructure to make them feel comfortable switching to an EV. Real or imagined, there is some evidence this type of anxiety around electric vehicle charging is having a dampening effect on the EV market (although not everyone agrees).

Whatever the case, it is clear that we need more EV infrastructure — whether it's to encourage more people to get an EV or to meet the demand of the increased number of EVs on the road.

Electric vehicles have been shown to cause significantly less planet-overheating air pollution over the course of their lifetimes than gas-powered cars. According to one analysis from Reuters, EVs become less polluting than gas cars after being driven for just 13,500 miles, factoring in the environmental harm caused by mining for the materials needed for lithium-ion batteries.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Although the vast majority of Long's commenters had some hang-ups around the concept of electric vehicles, a few were at least able to speak to the benefits of taking a break while driving.

"Gosh the number of people who laugh at me when I say I need to stop every 4 hours to charge like that's not also the legal recommendation for stops," wrote one commenter.

"Yeah, when i go exploring with mates i can have heaps of fuel, but we will pull into a servo have a walk around grab a cheeky pie etc," another agreed.

🗣️ When you think about owning an EV, what concerns you most about public charging stations?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.