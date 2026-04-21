Introducing the next phase in EV charging — battery swapping

These swaps have saved drivers over 83 million hours of time that would've otherwise been spent waiting for their cars to charge.

One of the top reasons many people are hesitant to get EVs is the long charging times. Now, one Chinese EV company, NIO, is seeking to eliminate the problem through a novel solution: battery swapping.

What's happening?

NIO has now opened thousands of EV battery-swapping stations across the world, with the most in China. These stations allow drivers to quickly regain charge instead of waiting for long periods of time.

Essentially, the stations take EV batteries with little charge and quickly reinstall ones that are at full. Then, the batteries with low power are charged for future swaps. The process has largely been automated as the battery packs weigh roughly 1,100 pounds, and swapping requires special ports and machinery, according to NPR.

The EV giant is the first to install these stations for public use, creating a process that it claims only takes three minutes, comparable to refueling at a gas station.

Although the existence of EV battery swapping stations is relatively new, NIO has put an enormous amount of work into improving the process.

Jason Wu, who serves as an executive at NIO, told NPR, as of "February 6, 2026, our total battery swapping network had provided 100 million swaps."

And according to NIO, these swaps have saved its drivers over 83 million hours of time that would've otherwise been spent waiting for their cars to charge.

What's next?

These battery swap stations are relatively rare, as gas cars still dominate the roads. But with EVs gaining steam, especially as skyrocketing gas prices drive interest, more of these stations are likely to pop up.

The trucking industry in particular could immensely benefit from having faster refueling among EV fleets, which have large but slow-charging batteries. Renters and others who don't have home charging stations could also benefit from having more EV charging options.

As for NIO, it's not slowing down, even after installing 4,000 of these stations.

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