Researchers discover game-changing new method to make use of old EV batteries: 'There can be a trade-off'

These researchers aren't the only ones exploring options.

When EV batteries reach the end of their life cycle, they're usually recycled. However, a new study suggests that there's a better way to get the most out of an EV battery.

Researchers from the University of Münster, the Fraunhofer Research Institution for Battery Cell Production FFB, and the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory found that using old EV batteries for energy storage is more effective in reducing pollution than immediate recycling, Tech Xplore reported.

When improperly disposed of, batteries (whether lithium or otherwise) become toxic waste, contaminating water sources with harmful materials. Lithium batteries in particular can be a major fire hazard. So, finding ways to extend the usage of lithium-ion batteries is essential.

Using California as a case study, researchers discovered that prioritizing EV battery reuse over recycling would prevent 56 million tons of carbon dioxide pollution. That's 12 million tons more than immediate recycling saves. Based on their findings, the researchers suggested using batteries as stationary energy storage systems before recycling.

The researchers' suggestion would not only keep lithium batteries out of landfills, but it would also encourage the use of battery storage systems.

Battery storage systems greatly benefit the environment. Many forms of renewable energy, like solar and wind, can be fickle, since they rely on changeable weather to work. Battery storage ensures regular, reliable energy — all without the environmental harm that usually comes with it.

This makes them essential for a clean energy transition. If they can be reused from existing batteries, all the better.

These researchers aren't the only ones exploring alternative lithium battery options. A few years ago, for example, Finnish company Stora Enso developed a product that reused pine tree waste to create lithium batteries.

In their study, researchers encouraged policymakers to consider this new method.

"Recycling and second use compete for accessible EoL EV batteries, and by considering the effects on … GHG emissions savings, this study shows that there can be a trade-off between different assessment criteria, which policymakers may consider in their decision-making," the study read.

