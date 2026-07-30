US EVs keep 95% of their range after 5 years, even as battery fears still dog sales

Battery replacements are rare, with a separate analysis putting the rate at 0.3% for model years 2022 and newer.

For many years, plenty of car shoppers have treated battery life as a central weakness of electric vehicles. They worry that declining performance could eventually lead to an expensive replacement.

But recent figures point to a much less alarming picture, even though that older fear still plays a major role in how Americans weigh an EV purchase.

What's happening?

Battery performance in newer EVs appears to be more durable than a lot of buyers assume. Gizmodo highlighted recent data from the EV data platform Recurrent that shows the typical EV keeps 97% of its original range after three years and 95% after five.

Viet Nguyen-Tien, an EV researcher at the London School of Economics, recently told The Wall Street Journal that modern batteries are far more resilient than those in early EVs because of improvements in aspects like thermal regulation, chemistry, and battery-management systems.

Using current averages, Recurrent's data would mean a 2026 EV rated for 325 miles of range would still be expected to offer about 309 miles after five years.

Battery replacements also seem to be rare in more recent EVs, with a separate Recurrent analysis putting the rate at 0.3% for model years 2022 and newer.

Recent analysis by Geotab that was spotlighted by Gizmodo aligns here as well. After reviewing data from more than 22,700 vehicles, the company estimated average battery degradation at only 2.3% per year.

Why does this matter?

Battery range and longevity are still major obstacles for EV adoption in the U.S. In a 2026 AAA survey, 56% of respondents who were unlikely to buy an EV said battery repair or replacement costs were the main reason.

It's an understandable concern when you factor in the importance of a car and the potential expense of repairs, but the latest analysis is encouraging.

Longer-lasting batteries mean more years of dependable commuting, school drop-offs, and road trips without a dramatic loss of range. They also lower the chances of facing one of the most expensive repairs associated with EV ownership.

Stronger battery health can also benefit fleets and businesses, which rely on more predictable operating costs. Keeping batteries healthy longer reduces downtime and lowers replacement risk.

What's being done?

The recent positive news on battery health hasn't done much to prevent the new-EV market from coming under pressure, though. Cox Automotive estimated that 74,967 new EVs were sold in June, down almost 28% from a year earlier, with EVs making up 5.4% of monthly new-vehicle sales.

The market was jolted after President Donald Trump's administration let federal EV subsidies lapse in September and loosened emissions rules.

Ford CEO Jim Farley had warned the change could slash EV demand by half, as Gizmodo noted.

That being said, recent higher gas prices have appeared to boost attention to EVs on car shopping guide Edmunds, where interest rose from 9.6% in February to 11.6% in March. Cox Automotive also said used EV sales were up 20.3% in June compared with the previous year.

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