Automaker granted patent that promises to address EV battery fires: 'Not just fast, capable, or efficient — but smarter and safer'

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted Stellantis a patent for a thermal-runaway suppression system that could reduce the risk of electric vehicle battery fires, according to MoparInsiders. If realized at scale, consumer confidence in EVs could grow further, aiding a transition to cleaner, healthier, and more cost-effective modes of transportation.

Already, the chances of experiencing a fire in an electric vehicle are very rare. In fact, one study found the risk is 61 times lower compared to that of a traditional vehicle. However, while they happen less often than in gas-powered cars, EV battery fires can still be harder to extinguish and deadly — and the type of EV you drive may impact rescue operations.

For instance, Teslas regularly earn top safety ratings, but the company navigated bumpy roads in 2025 as sales lagged and brand loyalty declined. While increased market competition and backlash to CEO Elon Musk's politics contributed to the slump, troubling reports emerged of Tesla's iconic retractable door handles hindering first responders during emergency situations, which could include a car fire.

Last year, chief designer Franz von Holzhausen acknowledged a redesign was underway.

Despite these worrying reports, the fact remains that modern EV batteries are safe and efficient, and more people than ever are making their next car an EV.

Charging at home is a proven way to enhance the energy savings associated with the zero-tailpipe-emission vehicles, particularly if you power up with solar.

Qmerit provides free, instant estimates on Level 2 chargers, while TCD's Solar Explorer can save you up to $10,000 on solar installations through competitive bids. EnergySage is one of TCD's vetted partners that makes it easy to obtain and compare quotes from trusted providers.

Stellantis' tech would offer increased fire protection in a failure scenario, stopping a dangerous reaction in its tracks. "Think of this as an innovative fire-suppression system that lives inside the pack and only triggers when it senses serious trouble," MoparInsiders wrote.

The system integrates with existing thermal management systems. New components include a bladder with a fire-retardant chemical, blades to pierce and direct the coolant, lines with "small sealed apertures" that are easy to pierce yet hold up under pressure, and "electric or solenoid-style actuators" that activate the bladder when the vehicle commands.

"You're not just making the pack safer — you're also giving engineers another tool to balance safety, weight, and performance," MoparInsiders continued.

It noted that more efficient EVs with longer ranges could be around the corner and argued the system could also "set Mopar EVs and REEVs apart."

"If implemented, it would give future Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, FIAT, and Ram electric vehicles a serious technical talking point: not just fast, capable, or efficient — but smarter and safer when it matters most," MoparInsiders concluded.

