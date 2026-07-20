Europe's soaring temperatures revive weather-control myths, but scientists point to climate change

"There is no evidence that HAARP can manipulate the weather."

As temperatures spike across Europe, scientists say the evidence points to climate change. Nonetheless, disproven theories about secret weather control by the U.S. military have started circulating again.

What's happening?

Euronews' The Cube recently debunked the conspiracy theory that the High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program, or HAARP, has geoengineered the heatwave sweeping across Europe. HAARP has operated out of the University of Alaska since 2015.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, "Geoengineering encompasses a broad range of activities, including those that intentionally attempt to cool the Earth or remove certain gases from the atmosphere." The concept has been widely studied, but it is highly controversial because of the risk of unintended consequences.

However, HAARP studies the ionosphere — a high-altitude region where charged particles interact with solar activity — while weather takes shape much lower in the troposphere and stratosphere. "There is no evidence that HAARP can manipulate the weather or that it has anything to do with the heatwaves affecting Europe," The Cube concludes.

Why does it matter?

Misinformation can distract from the real threat: extreme heat that is becoming increasingly common as global temperatures rise. That can make it harder for communities to prepare.

If people are encouraged to blame secret technology instead of known climate drivers, they may be less likely to support practical responses such as heat-health planning, cleaner energy, and home upgrades that reduce indoor temperatures.

Heatwaves are not just uncomfortable — they pose a growing public health and infrastructure challenge.

That can mean higher cooling bills, worse air quality, more strain on power grids, and greater health risks for older adults, outdoor workers, children, and anyone with heart or respiratory conditions.

Extreme heat can also worsen drought and wildfire conditions, affecting food systems and water supplies.

What can I do?

Officials across Europe are increasingly relying on heat alerts, cooling centers, public health messaging, and emergency planning to reduce the toll of extreme temperatures. Cutting air pollution and improving building efficiency are among the most effective ways to reduce future risk.

At home, the most useful steps are practical: follow local weather warnings, stay hydrated, limit strenuous activity during the hottest parts of the day, and check on neighbors who may be more vulnerable. Closing blinds during peak sun, sealing air leaks, and upgrading insulation can also help keep homes cooler while lowering energy costs.

National weather services, public health agencies, and established scientific institutions are far more reliable sources of information than social media posts.

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