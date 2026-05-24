First country to ban gas car imports now has 100,000 EVs as Africa's electric shift speeds up

Ethiopia made a bold move two years ago when it banned imports of gas- and diesel-powered cars.

The decision has helped drive the country past 100,000 electric vehicles on the road as more motorists look for a way around fuel shortages, long lines at the pump, and rising oil costs, according to the Associated Press.

Last year, the African continent imported over 44,000 EVs from China, more than doubling the roughly 19,000 figure from 2024, according to the news outlet, which also reported that EVs now make up 8% of all of Ethiopia's cars.

The larger quantity of EVs there has provided some protection against recent and ongoing fuel shocks. As the world sees fossil fuel prices increase amid the war in Iran, leaders in Ethiopia and beyond are doubling down on pushing for broader EV adoption.

"From a general perspective, it is sustainable … Ethiopia is strengthening its energy security position," Hiten Parmar, who runs The Electric Mission in South Africa, told the AP. And Ethiopia may be in a uniquely strong position to ramp up EV adoption as it produces an enormous share of its electricity from cleaner power sources.

"The scale of [clean energy] generation creates a foundation for electrified transport," Parmar explained. "It allows EVs to be powered by locally produced clean energy, rather than costly imports."

Ethiopia reportedly still spends over $4 billion each year on fuel imports, and global supply disruptions, largely tied to the war with Iran, have made gasoline and diesel even harder to access.

For other nations, seeing Ethiopia's success could bring confidence and comfort that broader EV adoption is not only helpful in reducing drivers' long-term costs, but also protective for entire nations when global chaos strikes.

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