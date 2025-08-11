Government issues nationwide health alerts as soaring temperatures linger: 'Can result in serious health outcomes'

"It is important that everyone takes sensible precautions."

Health officials in England have issued a heat warning, urging people to take caution as forecasts predict dangerously high temperatures across several regions.

"Temperatures are forecast to rise about [86 degrees Fahrenheit] across central and southern parts of the country over the next few days and generally hot weather is expected across most regions of England," Paul Coleman, Consultant in Public Health at the United Kingdom Health Security Agency, said in a statement.

"These [kinds] of temperatures can result in serious health outcomes across the population – particularly in those who are vulnerable, such as the elderly or those with serious health conditions," he added. "So it is important that everyone takes sensible precautions while enjoying the sun."

What's happening?

During the current heat wave, England's fourth of the summer, temperatures in Southern England are expected to exceed those on the tropical island of Bali, which is near the equator, according to Yahoo News.

In addition to the high temperatures, the summer has also been unusually dry for England. Some water companies have been forced to impose restrictions on water use by customers, including limits on watering gardens, washing cars, and filling wading pools, The Telegraph reported in July.

The heat puts vulnerable populations, including the elderly, particularly at risk.

"If you have friends, family or neighbours who are vulnerable, it is important to ensure that they are aware of the forecasts and are following the necessary advice," said Coleman of UKHSA. "Check in on them if you can to make sure they know that hot weather is on the way and how to keep themselves safe."

Health officials in the U.K. have shared important tips for limiting the risk of heat exposure. They include avoiding the sun during hours of peak heat (typically 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.), drinking plenty of nonalcoholic fluids, and keeping your home cooler by closing curtains that are facing the sun.

Why do heat waves matter?

Around the globe, heat-related causes result in roughly half a million deaths every single year, including 175,000 in Europe alone, according to the United Nations. This makes heat the No. 1 weather-related killer on the continent.

Heat is also the No. 1 weather-related cause of death in the U.S., according to the National Weather Service.

These figures are projected to get worse as temperatures around the world continue to rise, according to the U.S. EPA.

"When people are exposed to extreme heat, they can suffer from potentially deadly illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke," the EPA warned. "Hot temperatures can also contribute to deaths from heart attacks, strokes, and other forms of cardiovascular disease."

What's being done about heat waves?

While no single weather event can be tied directly to human causes, scientists have warned for decades that pumping large quantities of heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere will cause global temperatures to rise, increasing the magnitude of severe weather events.

As the world experiences the consequences of these actions, the only way to reverse the trend is to significantly reduce the amount of planet-heating pollution that humans generate.

According to the U.N., 75% of this pollution worldwide comes from the burning of dirty, nonrenewable fuels like coal and oil-derived products like gasoline and diesel.

Transitioning the world's economy away from these dirtier fuels and toward cleaner, renewable sources of energy will require international coordination among nations and large-scale collaborations between government and industry.

However, there are still ways that we all can make a difference. By using your voice and telling your elected representatives where you stand on environmental issues, you can help push for large-scale change.

Meanwhile, taking steps like installing solar on your home or driving an EV can reduce heat-trapping pollution while also saving money on electricity and gas.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.