Researchers issue warning after discovering overlooked threat to reproductive health: 'More significant effects'

Microplastics have invaded virtually every inch of the planet. Present in the air, soil, water supplies, and even remote Arctic glaciers, the tiny plastic particles have also worked their way into our bodies.

We can breathe them in, ingest them, and absorb the smallest of them through our skin. It is no wonder they have been found in every major organ system, including the reproductive system.

The presence of microplastics in menstrual blood has piqued the interest of reproductive health researchers. According to North Carolina Health News, UNC-Chapel Hill senior Julia Froese is one of them. She's been exploring a potential link between microplastics in the reproductive system and the development of endometriosis.

This chronic condition —which involves tissue similar to the lining of the uterus growing outside of that organ — affects hundreds of millions globally, causing pain and sometimes infertility.

Previous research, including a study published in 2022 that detected microplastics in menstrual blood, has suggested that plastics and other pollutants might accumulate in the uterus and hinder reproductive processes. Some scientists think that further investigation of this phenomenon could improve our understanding of endometriosis.

At the 10th Annual NC Breathe Conference in early October, Froese presented her research poster showing that exposure to microplastics led to changes in the growth and pre-pregnancy changes of endometrial cells, a type of cell found in the uterine lining. While her research to this point has been conducted in vitro — that is, in a test environment outside the human body — it could shed light on the potential for microplastics to contribute to endometriosis and even open up a pathway for preventing it.

This could have tremendous implications, as roughly 10% of people who menstruate experience the condition. According to the World Health Organization, people with endometriosis may experience intense period pain, heavy menstruation, chronic pelvic pain, infertility, bloating, and nausea.

While research is ongoing, there is currently no known cure. Those affected, however, may be able to help address their symptoms with medication or surgery. The Endometriosis Treatment Center of America has said early detection and diagnosis are "crucial," as early treatment could mitigate suffering and preserve fertility.

Froese and others are exploring the possibility of developing noninvasive diagnostic tests using menstrual blood to diagnose endometriosis, "so more people can get diagnosed [earlier]," she told North Carolina Health News, "before they turn 30 and try to have kids, and face fertility issues that could've been addressed if they knew they had this condition."

The study is still under peer review, and not all experts agree on whether menstrual blood can be used as an endometriosis diagnostic tool. But more research in this area could help medical professionals diagnose endometriosis and other conditions faster.

Froese has suggested that doctors should be on the lookout for nanoplastics. Compared to microplastics, which are less than five millimeters in size, nanoplastics are much smaller — under one micrometer.

"The smaller plastic particles seem to have more significant effects, and they're not typically assessed or measured," she said, per North Carolina Health News.

As the body of knowledge concerning the health impacts of micro- and nanoplastics expands, many scientists are suggesting limiting exposure to plastic. According to Stanford University, microplastics are practically unavoidable, but limiting plastic use can help reduce their presence in our bodies and the environment.

By ditching single-use water bottles and bags, bringing your own non-plastic containers to restaurants for takeout, and supporting brands that use plastic-free packaging, you can make a difference.

