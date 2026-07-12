New York village eyes 12-month pause on AI data centers over water, energy fears

Officials are considering a 12-month pause on AI data centers in the village of Endicott, N.Y. The move is intended to slow a fast-growing industry while the community examines possible effects on water supplies, energy use, and the broader community.

What's happening?

Endicott leaders are preparing to consider a proposal to halt AI data centers for a year, according to WBNG. Officials say the idea is to create time to review potential drawbacks before any development moves ahead.

Mayor Nick Burlingame said the village attorney is preparing the legislation ahead of a board vote scheduled for Monday, July 20. He also said that if the measure is approved, he wants to organize a committee composed of businesses, residents, and other interested community members to study the issue more closely, WBNG reported.

Part of the village's caution comes from Endicott's environmental past. Residents have previously faced concerns about water contamination, and local leaders say they want a better understanding of any new industrial impacts before allowing projects to proceed.

Officials are also looking beyond any single proposal and preparing for what could come next. With much of Endicott zoned for industrial use, Endicott leaders think the area could appeal to data center developers.

Why does it matter?

AI is becoming increasingly tied to the power grid because the data centers that train and run AI models require enormous amounts of electricity, along with cooling systems that can consume significant amounts of water.

For communities like Endicott, the concern is less about AI itself than about what the physical infrastructure could mean on the ground, WBNG reported. Large facilities can put pressure on local water systems and energy capacity, and those costs can sometimes ripple outward through higher utility demand or added strain on existing infrastructure.

Endicott's debate reflects a broader national tension over how to support innovation without locking communities into projects they may later regret. As more towns and cities confront data center proposals, local leaders are increasingly being pushed to weigh economic development against environmental protections and quality-of-life concerns.

What's being done?

New York legislators recently approved a separate 1-year moratorium on data centers, but Burlingame said Endicott still wants its own guardrails because the state measure would apply only to large facilities. The village's proposal, by contrast, would pause all data centers during the review period.

If the measure passes, the planned committee could also give residents and businesses a formal voice in deciding what happens next.

"We just want to make sure we pump the brakes before we get ourselves in a bad situation," Burlingame said. "We have a long history of pollution, and we just have to make sure that we are good stewards of our environment locally."

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